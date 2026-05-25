Euro-Toques food awards, celebrating 40 years, honour leading Irish producers and chefs

Euro-Toques Ireland Food Awards 2026 winners from left: Niamh and Bertie Donohue, Aran Island Seafoods; Joe and Dolores Gorman, Garryhinch Mushrooms; Lisa Gifford, Leitrim Hill Creamery; Leonie and Andrew Workman, Dunany Flour; Teresa Roche, Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese; Dermot Allen, Winetavern Farm; Jessica Conneely, Micil Distillery.

Ireland’s top food producers have been honoured by leading chefs at the 2026 Euro-Toques food awards. Poitín, rarebreed pigs, farmhouse cheeses and traditionally milled flour were all recognised for their sustainability at a ceremony in Co Wicklow.

The artisan foods were nominated by chefs who use the products in their restaurants and voted for by members of the Euro-Toques Ireland Food Council.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday afternoon at Tulfarris Hotel in Blessington, marking 40 years since Euro-Toques Ireland was founded by the late Myrtle Allen in 1986.

The emphasis of this year’s theme, “Community at the Table – from place to plate” was on how we gather, share knowledge, sustain local communities and preserve cultural heritage through food.

For the 2026 awards seven winners were chosen across the categories of Water, Land, Farm, Dairy, Artisan Produce and Craft/Traditional Skills. Each winner received a handmade wool blanket created by Ériu in Co Wicklow, recognising the importance of preserving native Irish wool traditions and supporting emerging Irish wool supply chains.

Aishling Moore, Head of the Euro-Toques Ireland Food Council, stated that this year’s winners are the “custodians of knowledge and flavour, and they remind us that community is built through food.”

The 2026 Award Winners

Water

Aran Island Seafoods for its embodiment of the resilience of Ireland’s coastal communities and the enduring value of small-scale fishing traditions.

Land

Garryhinch Mushrooms for its sustainable cultivation practices and its reflection of the future of Irish food production: sustainable, innovative and deeply connected to both land and craft.

Farm

Winetavern Farm for their rare breed pig producers that are committed to regenerative and free-range farming. A powerful example of farming that values tradition, traceability and environmental stewardship in equal measure.

Dairy (Aged Cheese)

Kinlahan Reserve by Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese for its celebration of traditional farmhouse cheesemaking and slow maturation techniques.

Dairy (Soft Cheese)

Leitrim Hill Creamery for its Cnoc Liatroma. Celebrated for cheeses that are delicate, layered and deeply connected to the landscape from which they come.

Artisan Produce

Dunany Flour for honouring traditional milling methods, working from field to flour. Their work reflects the revival of Irish grain traditions through craftsmanship, innovation and a profound respect for the land.

Traditional Craft/Skill

Micil Distillery for its Micil Irish Poitín and its celebration of the revival of traditional Irish poitín distilling.