Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE DAY OF PENTECOST – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Ives: Missa Brevis, Caesar: O for a closer walk with God, Bairstow: Let all mortal flesh keep silence, Preacher The Very Revd K.R.J. Hall, M.Phil., Prebendary of Tassagard 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG, sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Smith, Harwood in Ab, Psalm: 119 vv 1- 16, Sermon in Music: Elgar: The Spirit of the Lord. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday EUCHARIST said in Irish 11.05 on Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin PENTECOST - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Briggs: The Truro Eucharist, Psalm 104: 26-36, 37b, Stanford: Te Deum in C, Palestrina: Dum complerentur, Preacher: Canon Maurice Elliott. 15.30 CHORAL EUCHARIST WITH CONFIRMATIONS - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Darke in F, Ives: Listen, sweet dove. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 26th May - Responses: Moore, Psalm 119: 145-176, Kelly in C, Elgar: The Spirit of the Lord. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 27th May - Responses: Ayleward, Psalm 126, Wise in F, Rutter: God be in my head. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 28th May - Responses: Moore, Psalms 136-138, Leighton: The Second Service, Mathias: Let the people praise thee.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 24th May 2026 - The Day of Pentecost. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/