Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s third-level facilities and killing of academics condemned by University of Galway president

A destroyed building in the Tel Al-Sultan district of Rafah in southern Gaza: The University of Galway's president has reiterated that the university condemns 'all acts of terror and violence'. Photograph: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg

The University of Galway is to review its relationship with Israeli institutions, its president has said.

It follows the Government’s call for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, as “Israel may be breaching the agreement’s human rights clause”.

In a statement to staff and students, university president Prof Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said that “as a community of scholars and students, the destruction of universities in Gaza and the consequent killing of so many students and academics by Israeli forces is particularly grievous to us.

“As a university community, we have a particular responsibility to oppose the deliberate destruction of facilities of higher learning and the targeting of academics and we do so here. We call for accountability for such crimes, and an end to the killing.”

It was also the case, he said, that “we are very conscious of the potency of universities in enabling international understanding. In that context, we will strengthen relationships with universities in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in common cause.”

Repeating a statement by the university from October 18th last, he said “we condemn all acts of terror and violence” and “we join in the calls for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and for the release of hostages, and for justice, accountability and equal protection of human rights”.

He also noted how the the International Court of Justice had recently found that Israel must “take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts” coming within the scope of the Genocide Convention.

The University of Galway was, he said, “against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, acts of apartheid and any language, words or deeds – in the classroom or without – which disrespect another. All of us should also appreciate that being Palestinian does not equate with Hamas and that the actions of the state of Israel do not represent all Jews and Israelis.”

He committed the university “to supporting all our Israeli and Palestinian students and staff” and repeated that, as a University of Sanctuary, it was “a safe place for all”.

Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week was to take place on the University of Galway campus from March 19th-22nd, Prof Ó hÓgartaigh said. It marked “our university’s commitment to anti-racism and anti-apartheid on the occasion of his honorary conferring here in June 2003.

Nelson Mandela said then that the world is now in greater need than ever for men and women of peace to stand up and let their voices be heard and their commitment felt.

Prof Ó hÓgartaigh felt “we are once again at this juncture during this shocking period in the history of our humanity – and inhumanity”.