Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST- sung by the Lay Vicars Choral -Harper: Mass for Lower Voices, Rota: Tu es Petrus,Davy: O salutaris hostia,Preacher: The Revd P. I. Arbuthnot, M.A., M.Litt., B.Th., Prebendary of Castleknock. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral – attended by the Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, and members of Saint John Ambulance.Responses: Rose, West in C, Psalm: 142,Wood: View me, Lord,Preacher: The Revd P. I. Arbuthnot, M.A., M.Litt., B.Th., Prebendary of Castleknock. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 – Tuesday, Friday EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Lobo: Missa Petre ego pro te rogavi, Psalm 16, Noble: Grieve not the Holy Spirit, Preacher: Canon Tom Layden SJ, Organ Voluntary: Mulet: Tu es Petrus. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Leighton: The Second Service, Psalm 138, Monteverdi: Lauda Jerusalem. Organ Voluntary: Widor: Final (Symphonie VI). EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. CATHEDRAL CHOIR ON VACATION UNTIL THURSDAY 4th SEPTEMBER.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes Sunday 29th June Trinity 2 Clonevan 11.am Please note time Celebration of Holy Communion. No other Services in the Group

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Second Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, St Peter. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 29th June - The Third Sunday after Trinity - Festival of St Peter the Apostle. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/