Homelessness: Number of people in emergency accommodation rises to new high of 15,747

Homelessness has reached another record high with latest data from showing there were 15,747 people in emergency accommodation in May, including almost 5,000 children.

The report, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, shows during the week of May 19th to 25th there were 10,903 homeless adults and 4,844 children across the State.

This is an 11 per cent increase since May of last year and is up by 167 people, including 69 more children, since April.

In Dublin, where the crisis is at its most acute, there were 11,323 people in emergency accommodation, including 3,589 children. There were 7,064 homeless single adults last month, of whom 4,912 were in Dublin.

None of these statistics include people without homes and living in domestic violence shelters, sofa surfing, living on overcrowded conditions, sleeping rough or who have permission to remain in Ireland but are stuck in International Protection accommodation as they cannot access housing.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said the Government was “failing children” and the crisis for families had been ongoing for more than a decade.

“Child and family homelessness crisis really took off in 2014,” he said. “In December of that year there were 880 children in Department of Housing funded emergency accommodation. Figures released today by the Department of Housing show that in May there were 4,844 children in emergency accommodation, up 69 on April.”

Catherine Kenny, chief executive of Dublin Simon Community, said: “In light of today’s numbers, stability must be at the forefront in addressing the chaotic housing market with chronic shortages.

“All eyes are now focused on a housing plan and Budget 2026 as to what it will provide as incentives to kick-start a greater housing supply in a market that has plateaued.

“As the new rental rules will do little to help those stuck in emergency accommodation, the next national housing plan, due in a few weeks, must bring meaningful measures for those who are experiencing homelessness.”

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said: “I regret to say that the new figures clearly show that the Government’s current approach to homelessness is failing.

“There needs to be far more urgency in the Government’s response to help end this terrible human crisis.’’

Mr Dennigan said: “This should be a carefree time for children as they enjoy school holidays and the longer evenings. Instead of this, the harsh reality for many children who are homeless is that they are living in family hubs or hotels without anywhere suitable to play or have friends over.”