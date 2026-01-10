Media scrutiny of housing plan ‘could lead to inaccurate representations,’ department warned

The Government's housing plan, published in November, aims to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030. Photograph: iStock

Media scrutiny of the State’s new housing plan “could lead to inaccurate representations as well as negative perceptions of the schemes and supports we seek to deliver,” department officials warned in newly released records.

While media scrutiny “can help ensure we are transparent and accountable”, if it is not “proactively engaged with”, it can lead to “inaccurate representations” and “negative perceptions” of measures outlined in the new plan.

These warnings were made in briefing documents in advance of the publication of the Government’s new housing plan in November.

The document, a communications plan, was prepared by the Department of Housing in September and was obtained via a Freedom of Information request.

The new housing plan, called Delivering Homes, Building Communities, aims to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030. This includes 72,000 social homes and 90,000 affordable housing supports.

The plan has two major pillars: the first focuses on activating supply through making more land available and serviced for building on, encouraging private-sector investment in the sector and turning derelict sites into homes.

The second pillar focuses on supporting people out of homelessness, providing more social and affordable housing and delivering housing for specific needs such as older people, disabled people and Travellers.

There was mixed reaction to the plan when it was launched, with many critics pointing to the fact that the target of building 50,000 houses a year over six years was unlikely to be met.

Minister for Housing James Browne said the goal was “ambitious but also realistic”.

The communications plan prepared by Mr Browne’s department in advance of its launch identified three “particular risks” when speaking about the new strategy.

The first was “public misunderstanding led by misinformation or a lack of awareness” about initiatives outlined in the plan, which could “hinder public support”.

The second was “inaccurate representations” of the plan in the media.

The third was “a lack of stakeholder trust” which would “hinder progress”.

“Building and maintaining trust with diverse stakeholders, including local communities, NGOs and partner organisations, is critical for successful policy implementation,” the document stated.

The communications strategy went on to outline the overall narrative which the department was seeking to achieve, and how that could be done with those three audiences in mind – the public, the media and stakeholders.

When it came to communicating the plan with the public, there were several references to the use of social media advertising to spread the message.

One objective was to increase participation in construction apprenticeships, with the briefing document stating that the relevant department should identify “appropriate influencers” to promote apprenticeship options to a younger audience.

Another objective of the campaign was to ensure renters were aware of the upcoming changes to rental laws, with the officials recommending “continual social media messaging” as well as a broadcast and digital advertising campaign.

When communicating the various aspects of the plan to the media, the strategy outlined briefings, progress updates, press releases and launch events.

When it came to stakeholders, the plan outlined in detail how it would create branding and hoarding guidelines for developers to show how they had used various schemes. It would also establish communications working groups with various industry representatives, as well as roadshows and digital advertising.