Eviction notices served on 36 homes in Wexford withdrawn

Ann Marie Lamb, with her sons Kenzie (14) and Cormac (5), was among those who received a notice of eviction at Hazelwood, Bridgetown, Co Wexford.

Multiple eviction notices served on 36 households in Co Wexford last week in advance of new rental laws coming into effect on March 1st have been withdrawn.

The notices of termination were issued to residents renting houses in the Hazelwood estate in Bridgetown, Co Wexford, on Friday last.

It is estimated about 100 people, including children, are affected by the termination notices issued to 36 homes. Some had instructed that they must vacate their properties in May and others in August.

However, in a change of heart, a spokesperson for landlord company Patchflow Ltd told The Irish Times the company “recognises the concern and uncertainty that has arisen” in recent weeks for tenants living in Hazelwood estate in Bridgetown.

The company understood receiving notices of termination can be “deeply unsettling for tenants and their families” and acknowledged the “stress” this situation has caused within the community, the spokesperson said.

“In order to allow time for constructive engagement and to support a resolution process, Patchflow Ltd has decided to withdraw the notices of termination that were issued to tenants.

“Patchflow Ltd can confirm that discussions have already begun with some tenants who have expressed an interest in purchasing their homes.”

The company plans to meet tenants over the coming weeks on an individual basis to discuss their circumstances and explore what options may be available to them.

This arrangement will apply on the basis that “existing tenancy agreements remain in place and that all obligations under those agreements”, including the payment of rent, continue to be met, the spokesperson said.

“Patchflow Ltd hopes that this extended period will allow a constructive process to move forward and create the time and space needed for solutions to be explored for all involved.

“Given that this process is now under way, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Among those who had received a termination notice was Ann Marie Lamb, a single mother of two who has a child with additional needs.

“This isn’t just about houses – it’s about children in local schools, families connected to their community and people who simply don’t know where they are supposed to go in the middle of a housing crisis when there are so few rentals available,” she said.

Under the new rules, landlords will have to keep rent-price increases capped at 2 per cent, or the rate of inflation, annually. However, in the cases of new tenancies, owners can reset it to the market rate with no limit.

Tenancies started March 1st, 2026, will have a minimum duration of six years and there will also be more stringent grounds for eviction.

A video emerged on Thursday showing a representative of Pathflow Ltd stating that the notices were being issued because of the new rental rules.

The doorbell video taken at 12.20pm on Friday, February 27th, shows a conversation between a Patchflow representative and a tenant being issued to one of the tenants.

The tenant is told: “Bad news. Have you heard about the new rental rules? So we are serving eviction notices, you know?”

The tenant then asks: “So we are getting kicked out then?” The representative says: “The new rules are coming in on the 1st of March and our view is that they are very unfavourable to the landlord. So we think it’s better to sell up and get out.”

A spokesperson for Minister for Housing James Browne said, before the announcement on Friday by Patchflow: “This is now, as it should be, an active file being considered by the Residential Tenancies Board, so the Minister can’t comment further on the specifics of this particular case.

“The Minister wants to see that the RTB robustly investigates any breach of tenants rights’ in this matter. The Minister can’t speculate further on why this landlord decided to take this action, despite what the landlord’s story is to people on the doors.

“Landlords cannot reset rent for a new tenancy if the previous one ended via a ‘no-fault eviction’ within the last 2 years, even in the case where there has been a sale to a new landlord.”