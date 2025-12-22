112,000 home hunters availed of relief from Help to Buy since 2016, but criticism remains

The largest number of Help to Buy approvals was in Dublin. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

More than 110,000 people have benefited from the Help to Buy scheme for property purchases since its inception in 2016. That equates to about 61,000 successful claims worth a total of €1.38 billion in tax relief.

The largest number of approvals was in Dublin and neighbouring counties.

In the capital, 11,944 claims were approved worth €265.5 million, while in Co Kildare, 7,037 applications were successful at a cost of €167.8 million.

In Meath, 6,445 applications were approved to a value of €140.2 million, while 2,740 purchasers in Louth were approved for €60.2 million in reliefs.

Co Wicklow saw 2,889 approvals at a cost to the State of €67.7 million.

The scheme allows potential buyers tax rebates of up to €30,000 from income tax and Dirt (Deposit Interest Retention Tax) paid in the preceding four years to set against the cost of new-build homes under €500,000.

It assists first-time buyers to bridge the gap between their savings and the 10 per cent deposit required by Central Bank mortgage rules.

The figures, from the Department of Finance, give a geographical breakdown of successful claims since the scheme’s introduction on July 27th, 2016, to December 8th, 2025.

A total of 112,854 applicants were involved in the 61,424 successful claims.

The smallest number of approved claims was in Leitrim, the State’s least populated county, where 160 buyers benefited to the tune of €3.2 million, followed by Longford with 202 approvals at a cost of €4.1 million.

Co Cork saw 8,584 approvals over the first 9½ years of the scheme’s existence, worth €203.2 million, while in Co Galway, 2,917 applicants were successful in securing tax relief worth €66.4 million.

In Co Limerick, 2,011 applicants had claims worth €45.5 million and neighbouring Co Clare had 1,080 applications who received tax relief of €24.2 million.

The initiative has been widely criticised by opposition parties and experts who say it could inflate house prices, amid reports one-third of recipients did not need the scheme to reach their 10 per cent deposit.

Economic consultants Mazars said the scheme was not fit for purpose and recommended its withdrawal. However, successive governments have strongly defended the initiative which is set to continue until 2029.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris said the scheme has had “a hugely positive impact since its introduction, ensuring that thousands of young people can realise their dream of owning their own home”.

Mr Harris said the figures “show that people in every single county have benefited from the Help to Buy scheme, demonstrating the importance of keeping it going as part of our overall approach to supporting home ownership”.

Among other counties, 747 successful claims were made in Kerry, worth €15.5 million, and 1,066 in Donegal, worth €20.8 million.

Laois had 1,673 claims approved, worth €38.1 million in tax relief. In Wexford, 2,104 were approved for €45.9 million.