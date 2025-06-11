New rent rules: What will changes mean for you? Send us your questions

The Government has announced major reforms to rent caps and tenancies in a bid to address the rental crisis.
As details on the plans continue to emerge, do you have questions on how the moves will impact you and your particular situation? We’d like to hear your queries and our journalists will try to answer some of them. Please leave them in the form below. Here is what the proposals will entail:
- Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) will be extended across the entire country with increases capped at 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.
- However landlords of newly-built apartments will be allowed to impose higher rent increases in line with inflation.
- Landlords will be allowed to reset rents on tenancies, beyond the RPZ cap, every six years or when tenants decide to move out.
- Tenant protections from so-called “no-fault evictions” will be increased.
- It will be years before any increased housing supply brought about by rental market reforms lowers the cost of renting, the Coalition was told
The proposals raise several questions. How will all this help renters? Will it ultimately reduce rents? Can I expect a rent rise if I’m in my apartment over six years? Will existing tenants be protected? Will landlords be incentivised to force tenants out to increase rents? And will all this encourage foreign funds to build more properties, and how long before we see change?
Please leave your questions using the form below. You can submit anonymously or include contact details if you’d be happy to speak to a journalist about your situation.
‘My husband is obsessed with exercise and sports ... it feels a bit like an affair’
The lowest-priced big home on the island? Storied Georgian pile for €415,888
Who is the American who left €535,000 to Sinn Féin’s US fundraising group in her trust?
Undercover gardaí supplied Carlow gunman with firearms and ammunition, Oireachtas hears
We will curate a selection of questions for a piece but please note we may not answer every submission we receive.