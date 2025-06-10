Rent Pressure Zones: Landlords could face stiffer fines for breaking rent rules

Minister for Housing James Browne speaking to media after today's Cabinet meeting on proposed changes to regulation of the rental sector. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Government is considering higher fines for landlords who breach rental rules after the Cabinet approved plans to overhaul the sector.

Ministers on Tuesday agreed to extend Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) across the State while also allowing higher rent increases in new-build apartments.

Minister for Housing James Browne said the level of fines for breaching the rules was being looked at to see “how much can we increase” them by. However, he was not yet able to say what level the higher fines might come in at.

Mr Browne said there was a level after which it would be more appropriate for the courts rather than the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), which is to be responsible for policing the new regime, to impose a fine.

READ MORE

When speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Browne was unable to offer a specific timeline on when he believed rents would come down. He said it would only happen after supply and investment increased, which he believed would follow from the reforms agreed. He would only say he expected rents to fall over time.

“What that particular length of time is, I wouldn’t be able to predict,” he said.

The changed rules will allow rents in new build apartments to be raised above the current limit of 2 per cent after six years, while also ending the option of “no fault evictions” for landlords with four or more tenancies.

The circumstances where a smaller landlord can evict someone in order to move in a family member will be tightened under the new rules.

A restriction will be introduced on an eviction being allowed only when an immediate family member needs the accommodation, or when the landlord is facing bankruptcy, insolvency or “some other particular hardship”.

If a landlord exercises their right to break a tenancy, they will not be allowed to reset the rent, Mr Browne said - meaning there would not be an economic incentive to engineer an eviction. All landlords will be able to sell a property with the tenant remaining in situ at any time.

Landlords will not be allowed to reset rents during tenancies created before the end of next February.

The Minister also said there would be further funding and support for the RTB.

“The Government wishes to put the sector on notice today that from March 1st, 2026, stronger tenant protections will apply,” he said.

Mr Browne said tenancies will be for an unlimited time, with a “minimum duration” of six years, which would be a “real leap forward” for tenant protections.

Only new build apartments will be able to increase rents by more than 2 per cent currently allowed under the Rent Pressure Zone legislation.

This will be limited to increases equivalent to the rate of inflation at the time. That will only apply to apartments being commenced from today, so it will be several years before these units come to the market.

“The changes I’m making today will have a significant impact for our rental sector, making much needed investment more attractive while strengthening the protections and providing greater certainty for renters,” he said.

He said there was a “fine balance” to be struck as the State aims to attract investment in the apartment building sector while ensuring fair treatment for tenants. Mr Browne is promising a suite of further measures, including planning extensions and planning exemptions in the coming weeks.

“This is not being presented as a silver bullet. This is to strike a balance, to bring clarity and to bring certainty,” he said. “Without all of these things we cannot ramp up the supply needed, and I’m determined and ambitious to get this right.”