Signs Ireland’s warm welcome to refugees could change, experts warns

Protest against a Government proposal to build modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Newbridge, Co Kildare in October. Photograph: Tom Honan/ The Irish Times.

An expert group has warned the Government that the generally positive attitudes in Ireland towards asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees could change with the potential for racist tension and confrontation.

The report, which has re-examined the Government’s plans for ending direct provision in light of the large influx of refugees into Ireland, also recommended the State urgently use emergency powers to build two reception centres on State-owned land by May 2023, and then another four by the end of next year. These centres could house up to 750 people each and could be modular or rapid construction. The report points out that there are 2,000 hectares of land zoned for residential use in the control of the State.

The recommendations are contained in a document, which was compiled by former secretary general of the European Commission Catherine Day, lecturer Lorcan Sirr and former ambassador to the United Nations David Donoghue.

[ Opinion: We are storing up trouble by not factoring migrants into housing, health, education, transport and planning policies ]

The expert report is also critical of the overall Government response and finds that “most of the ‘heavy lifting’ is being done by one Department, the Department of Children, despite their lack of experience in housing policy and practice, and an inadequate level of resources to deal with the challenges.”

READ MORE

“There seems to be reluctance amongst Government departments to see the current crisis in direct provision and with Ukrainian refugees as mainly one of housing.

“There is an immediate need for a cross Government co-ordinated approach to finding emergency accommodation,” it finds.

Detailing the potential for friction, the report finds that while attitudes towards asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees are generally positive and welcoming, there are signs that this could change, “especially if the country’s economic circumstances worsen and unemployment rates begin to rise.”

“The protracted housing crisis also provides a basis for potential racist tension and confrontation. There are indications of a reluctance in some communities and parts of the country to accept people exiting direct provision or Ukrainian refugees as tenants or even neighbours. While no far-right political party has emerged, small groups with such leanings exist and the risk from such quarters should not be underestimated.”

The authors state that is “increasingly likely” that many Ukrainian refugees will remain in Ireland in the medium to long term, and points out that “almost all asylum seekers who are granted ‘leave to remain’ will make their homes here. Their needs have not been adequately taken into account.”

Therefore the authors have called for the development of a new plan with local authorities to house the circa 4,500 people who have received permission to stay in Ireland many of whom remain in direct provision because they cannot find accommodation.

Responsibility for this task should be with the Department of Housing, the authors state.

The expert advisory group also calls on the Government to build a major communication and consultation process with local people, across all counties, to explain how former asylum seekers with “leave to remain” in Ireland will be integrated, and how additional services will be provided to cater for the expanded population.

The report calls on the Government, by the end of 2024, to establish a State agency for the accommodation and integration of asylum seekers. Departmental responsibility for the agency should be with the Department of Housing, it said..

The authors also examined the issue of economic migration.

“While all evidence here and in other EU countries points to almost all asylum seekers having a well-founded case for international protection in line with the criteria set out in the 1951 Refugee Convention, there may be a small minority whose motivation is primarily economic.”

“Recent figures show an increase in applications from certain ‘safe countries’ which may reflect economic circumstances. Current Irish policy favours economic immigration from EEA countries but there may be a case for expanding the list of eligibility for employment permits to include the shortlist of ‘safe countries’. This would help to prevent any misuse of the international protection system, and also contribute to easing current skills shortages.”