Education

Three people hospitalised after chemical spill at Trinity College Dublin

Incident took place at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute on Tuesday morning

The Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute on Dublin's Pearse Street carries out research in various fields.
The Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute on Dublin's Pearse Street carries out research in various fields.
Arthur Beesley
Tue Jan 20 2026 - 15:131 MIN READ

Three people were taken to hospital after a chemical spill at Trinity College Dublin, the university has said.

Responding to questions, Trinity’s spokeswoman said the spillage took place at 11am on Tuesday at the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute (TBSI) on Pearse Street. “Three individuals were transferred to St James’s Hospital,” she said.

Information was not immediately available from Trinity on whether the people taken hospital were students or staff of the university. Neither was information available on their condition.

Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Síochána attended the scene but have since left and the situation is under control,” the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE

An Afghan woman judge who escaped from the Taliban: ‘Ireland saved our lives’

Northern Lights visible in parts of Ireland due to powerful storm

Gerry Thornley: Challenge Cup might suit Munster given they are a team in transition

Initial breathlessness turned out to be incurable cancer: ‘My initial reaction was shock’

“The building is closed for environmental cleaning. We have no further update at this stage.”

The TBSI carries out research with the schools of biochemistry and immunology, chemistry, medicine, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences and the centre for biomedical engineering.

  • Sign up to Classroom to College, our essential newsletter to navigating the Leaving Cert for parents, guardians and students

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Arthur Beesley

Arthur Beesley

Arthur Beesley is Current Affairs Editor of The Irish Times
Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education