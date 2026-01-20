Three people hospitalised after chemical spill at Trinity College Dublin

The Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute on Dublin's Pearse Street carries out research in various fields.

Three people were taken to hospital after a chemical spill at Trinity College Dublin, the university has said.

Responding to questions, Trinity’s spokeswoman said the spillage took place at 11am on Tuesday at the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute (TBSI) on Pearse Street. “Three individuals were transferred to St James’s Hospital,” she said.

Information was not immediately available from Trinity on whether the people taken hospital were students or staff of the university. Neither was information available on their condition.

“Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Síochána attended the scene but have since left and the situation is under control,” the spokeswoman said.

“The building is closed for environmental cleaning. We have no further update at this stage.”

The TBSI carries out research with the schools of biochemistry and immunology, chemistry, medicine, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences and the centre for biomedical engineering.