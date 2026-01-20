Forget the CAO: Here are some alternatives to college

The drum beats loudly for it, but college is not the only choice on offer.

For many students, it can feel that way. One told The Irish Times he always wanted to be a carpenter, but a succession of H1s and H2s meant parents and teachers pushed him towards college.

Other students may already know that college isn’t the ideal choice for them, but may feel pressured into it anyway.

The good news, however, is that the past decade has seen an explosion in viable alternatives that can lead to exciting, well-paid careers.

Imagine, for a moment, that you can forget the CAO. What might you do?

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships offer the best of both worlds – a college experience while working and being paid to learn. They offer highly-focused, vocational training with a laser focus on the jobs and careers we need most.

Older generations may remember apprenticeships in Ireland as focused on trades such as carpentry, motor mechanics, bricklaying and plumbing. Today, however, auctioneering, biopharma, cybersecurity, insurance, ICT, logistics, recruitment and sales are among the other options.

Crucially, apprentices usually spend either at least a day a week learning with classmates, or else will spend a chunk of time on the job followed by a chunk of time in college. The rest of the time is spent on paid work placement.

Some apprenticeships lead to a certificate (level six), while others lead to a recognised level seven ordinary degree or a level eight honours degree.

Application is not through the CAO.

See Apprenticeship.ie for more information.

Traineeships

These are short, structured programmes, usually lasting between six and 20 months, and involving a minimum of 30 per cent on-the-job learning.

Traineeships are focused on providing specific skills to work in high-demand roles. They’ve traditionally been more associated with mature learners (ie learners over the age of 23) who want to retrain or move to a different area, but they could also be an excellent option for school-leavers with their eye on trying out a particular area of work.

And, of course, they can be a starting point to the world of work; there’s nothing to stop a trainee moving on to an apprenticeship or degree programme.

See etbi.ie/traineeship

PLCs

PLCs train people for the workforce and provide practical employability skills. They can also be a stepping stone to third-level, with a number of places reserved for PLC students to progress into college in various courses, including science, nursing, law and engineering.

Once a fallback option for students who didn’t really have any other option, today, many students see them as the ideal option for after school.

This is because PLCs are a solid and enticing bridge between school and college, giving students a chance to explore whether they really want to spend four years studying in a particular area. And, for those who answer yes, they enter third-level with a significant advantage over their peers, having spent a year learning about research, referencing and teamwork.

See FetchCourses.ie

National Tertiary Office courses

Don’t mind the clunky name – these are one of the best new innovations in education from the past decade.

These courses begin in an education and training board, and start with students doing a year or two on a further education PLC. Here, they will have a chance to see if they really like the subject, get support in smaller classes and also have that valuable bridge year between school and college.

Then, once they pass their exams, the student’s course automatically transfers to the higher education institution (college or university). The student’s final award will be a college degree.

Around 40 courses are currently available. See nto.hea.ie

National Learning Network

These are flexible courses designed for people with a disability, mental health issues, illness or additional support needs.

Provided by the educational division of the Rehab group, there are more than 70 courses across 50 locations in Ireland, and they’re a great call for students who may feel a bit daunted by a big college environment – particularly for neurodivergent students who may be autistic or have ADHD.

The courses can provide routes to further and higher education.

See Rehab.ie/National-Learning-Network/

And even if you do apply to the CAO, but are disappointed

You can look at studying abroad, where fees are much lower and student accommodation is often easier to find. This is a particularly popular option for students who miss out on high-points courses here, such as medicine, dentistry and veterinary. See Eunicas.ie or Eurdera.com.

Repeating: Less popular than it once was, largely due to the number of other options and entry routes. May be worth it if you really didn’t perform as well as you could have; less so if you worked as hard as you could but just missed out.

A year out: This can be a good idea if you plan to work and earn some money, or have a project to keep you going. It’s a bad idea if you’re planning on spending the year in bed.

My PLC: Marianna Morsakova

Marianna Morsakova: 'A PLC is a chance to figure out what you really want to do for the next three to five years'

“In school, I was a bit lost about college courses. I thought of architecture, product design and teaching, but my mind changed every few months. I did graphics for my Leaving Cert and it was one of my best subjects, so I wanted something related to sketching.

“I got offered building engineering in TU Dublin, but I wasn’t sure it was what I really wanted to do. I felt pressured. Engineering has a reputation as being quite tough, so I wanted to be more prepared.

“I decided to spend a year on a PLC course, studying pre-university engineering in Dunboyne College of Further Education – only a bus ride away. TU Dublin accepted me on to the building engineering course, but I got to defer for a year.

“The PLC course involved machinery use, workshops, practical work, learning about different components, computer modules and AutoCAD. There were also modules on communications, where we learned about CVs and cover letters, and this has helped me to apply for internships.

“If you know, 100 per cent, what you want to do in college, go ahead with the CAO. But if you’re like me, and not sure, a PLC is a chance to figure out what you really want to do for the next three to five years. I’m now in that building engineering course at TU Dublin.

“I feel that the PLC helped ready me for college, as I have already done a lot of the work we covered in TU Dublin. It’s currently level seven, but I have the option of transferring to a level eight. I know now that I do want to work in this field, and maybe open my own business one day.”

My apprenticeship: Ashleigh Evans

Ashleigh Evans: 'Joining the apprenticeship was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made'

“I completed ESB’s four-year electrical apprenticeship, which led to me achieving an advanced level six trade certificate.

“I knew college wasn’t the best option for me – I couldn’t decide on a course and didn’t want to invest time and money in a career I wasn’t passionate about. What appealed to me most was the variety the apprenticeship offered and the valuable skills I would gain along the way. ESB is also a highly respected company that prioritises safety, training and the health and wellbeing of its employees.

“ESB’s electrical apprenticeship is a comprehensive four-year programme that includes seven phases. These phases are divided into various stages of learning and practical experiences.

“There are four on-the-job rotations in your local depot, where you will be designated to work closely with a network technician (NT) in that area, allowing you to learn while you earn. As well as these practical phases there are also three academic phases, including one at an education and training board and two at a technological university or institute of technology.

The apprenticeship begins with a five-week induction period at the training centre in Portlaoise. During this time, you do a mix of classroom and practical work and learn skills like climbing, earthing and other foundational basics before you head out into the field. You also go back to the training centre in Portlaoise at various points during the four years for various additional courses to further enhance your skills and knowledge.

I loved the apprenticeship. As an apprentice, you rotate through different sections every three months, which gives you the opportunity to discover areas you truly enjoy. You learn from highly experienced staff, and the main goal is to absorb as much knowledge as possible to excel in your trade.

Throughout the four years, I felt fully supported – from my apprentice supervisor to the NTs I worked with daily. The programme taught me problem-solving skills, the importance of teamwork, and how attention to detail makes a big difference. I’ve also had the chance to meet incredible people along the way, many of whom I now consider close friends.

Once you qualify, there are countless opportunities to progress and upskill across different areas within the company. You have the flexibility to shape your own career path with guidance from your supervisors and managers. Personally, I remained as an NT for six years after completing my apprenticeship, working in the South Dublin region. More recently, I advanced into a Training Officer role at the ESB Networks Training Centre, where I now train apprentices, NTs and contractors.

Joining the apprenticeship was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I loved the concept of learning while earning, with the main focus being on mastering the trade and upskilling – without unnecessary pressure.

If anyone is reading this, regardless of your age, gender or skills, don’t let fear hold you back and apply. You never know, I could be training you next year.