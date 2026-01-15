Things to consider when choosing a secondary school for your child

As parents to a 12-year-old, we are currently in the throes of choosing a secondary school.

I use the word “choosing” loosely, as choice is limited and waitlists are long. With two secondary schools in our catchment area, we’re told we’re lucky. Some parents are placing all of their eggs in one basket, hoping that the only school available to them will give their child all they need in second-level education.

There are, of course, schools further afield, but again, there are extensive waiting lists and logistics to consider.

It’s not exactly a time of excitement for our eldest, or for us parents who are testing the waters for the first time. We are heading into the new year still sitting on a waiting list for the two schools she has applied for. Again, we’re told this is normal and not to worry.

But as an avid organiser and parent, I was born to worry.

Are we making the right choice?

Is there even a choice?

I have learned in these past few months that being organised has nothing to do with applying for schools. And that there is indeed a choice. I favour the word “preference”, however, because not all schools are equal and, more importantly, not all children are the same.

The process of applying for schools has made me very aware of a couple of things – firstly, what our child wants and needs out of second-level education is not so different from what we would prefer for her. And secondly, that the feeder-school tables, which show the proportion of students who progress to third level, are not amongst our primary concerns.

While these tables are informative, there are plenty of other requirements to consider when looking at schools, and with limited choice, we have to weigh up the preferences.

Out of the two schools applied for, we have found that one school is more preferable than the other. These reasons became very clear to us after attending the open days for both schools, which I highly recommend doing for every school option available to your children. I spoke with a few other parents to understand their preferences when it comes to choosing a school. One, Edel, said her main concern surrounds how the school builds character, while the ethos of the school, its leadership, that it is a co-ed school, and that there is diversity of choice and experience, are also all factors in her decision.

Other parents suggested that having friends in the school is important, along with the location of the school, the variety of sport facilities and subject options, as well as accessible transportation being a plus.

Another parent, Kelly - who like us and many others, is currently applying for schools - has uncovered her own list of priorities, with the proximity to school being especially important. The logistics of getting to and from school are often high on the list of considerations, which is why bus routes and school transport are a high requirement. For Kelly and her son, Oscar, a school in an area where he can get the school bus is important and considering circumstances can change over the school years, transport needs to be accounted for. “We are planning on moving,” says Kelly, “and where we move is either going to be walking distance to the school, or he will need to get a school bus”.

Difficult

A child-first approach is a mindful way of considering which school would best suit a child. The transition to secondary can be difficult for some kids, while others take it in their stride. Regardless, finding a school that will encourage a child to thrive is usually near the top of our wants and needs list.

“Oscar is quite emotional,” says Kelly, “and in primary school has had additional support to help manage his emotional needs, so the school’s focus on wellbeing is really important to me.”

Oscar, unfortunately, has experienced bullying in the past from his peers, and as such, Kelly is observant of how a school handles bullying. “It’s very important to me that they act upon and give out consequences,” she says.

Extracurricular activities are also important for Oscar, who is an avid sports fan. A school where he can continue to play rugby or football, and that encourages new sports and activities, would be preferable. Added to that, Kelly wants a school with clear communication between educators, parents and her son. “I want the school to be approachable,” she says, “and for him to be listened to by teachers and feel that they actually take on board if he is upset or doesn’t understand something and doesn’t sweep things under the table.”

Oscar, of course, has his own set of priorities. A rugby or football pitch. A well-designed school with good teachers. A school near home, after-school clubs, and friends from primary school.

Overall, like every parent, Kelly wants her son to thrive. “I want him to be happy,” she says, “to continue to be with friends and to enjoy school. He doesn’t love school. He loves seeing his friends, but can struggle in certain lessons and in certain situations. I want him to feel comfortable, happy and enjoy going to school.”

Our lists may be long, but we want the best for our kids. At this stage, we may not be considering points in the Leaving Cert or college courses or careers. Our children, at the ages of around 11, 12 or 13, may not have any inkling as to what they would like to do after college. That’s not to say they don’t have ambition, but rather their focus and priorities are different at his early stage. Reviewing how a school educates, the principles and ethos and options available will give you a better understanding of what the following six years may look like.

At the open day, ask students, who often lead school tours, questions about what they enjoy most about school, and you may find their engagement is directed in ways you may not have envisaged. One student we spoke with talked energetically about his metalwork assignment, giving us intricate details about the processes and designs he used to create a working mechanical horse. Another student engaged our daughter in an agricultural science project, and another went through the layers of design in an art assignment. Her curiosity was engaged and locked in.

“As a teacher, in my younger years, I would have thought it was important for students to attend their local or feeder school,” says Krista Coyne. “In today’s day, there are many more school choices and schools that fit the needs of different learners.”

As a mother of children who have gone into secondary school in recent years, Coyne believes it is important to really consider where you think your student will thrive. “What does the school have to offer in the way of their interests? Are there several opportunities for students to get involved or try out different activities?” she suggests asking.

“Secondary students are growing mentally and physically, and their interests can often change. However, leading factors like additional support and transportation tend to be large factors. School buses can be very expensive. For instance, some students have to change schools because the bus fees have become too expensive for their parents to afford, and so they end up leaving and attending the school they didn’t prefer.”

Bus fees as well as school fees can change every year, so families need to prepare for these alterations.

Finding information about schools must go beyond the feeder-schools tables and towards how a school is run, how a child engages with education, how teachers ignite ability and passion in learning, and what extras are available. Word of mouth is helpful. Considering this is our first rodeo, getting advice from locals, neighbours, and friends has been incredibly helpful, especially when it came to school options outside of our catchment area.

“It’s important for students and parents to attend incoming first-year student nights at more than one school, if possible,” reiterates Coyne. “That way, they know exactly what the school has to offer and can make a more informed decision. And if they don’t have programmes that might be of interest to children, parents should inquire about them. My girls’ secondary school added a drama and musical theatre programme. This was a welcome addition because so many students had an interest.”

Our first preference is committed to achieving high standards, hosts an inclusive and respectful environment, with an emphasis on building a student’s learning power while encouraging co-operative leadership, and has a Dungeons and Dragons club.

All of which, and more, is an environment that our daughter’s personality, needs, abilities, and curiosity will hopefully thrive in.

The waiting list is long, but we are hopeful.