Feeder Schools: Our data doesn’t give information on further education and training. Here’s why that matters

There are many criticisms to make of the feeder-school data published by The Irish Times.

And, indeed, we have always emphasised that this data – which provides information about how many students went from specific schools to higher-education institutions – is but one metric providing an insight into schools.

That’s why, elsewhere in our coverage of the feeder schools, readers can find out more about how to choose a school for their child.

In recent years, however, one flaw stands out above all others. This is the lack of data about how many people progress from post-primary school to further education and training, a category that includes Post-Leaving Cert (PLC), apprenticeship and traineeship courses.

Further education and training (FET) has come on leaps and bounds since the establishment of Solas (the State agency responsible for funding, planning, and co-ordinating FET). More guidance counsellors are ensuring that their students are aware of it.

FET has three main selling points:

It offers useful, vocationally-oriented training that prepares people for the workplace;

It can be a stepping stone to a place in third-level, with many higher-education institutions reserving a number of spaces in first year for FET students;

It is a social good that is open to much more people, from a wider range of ages and backgrounds.

In 2022, the introduction of National Tertiary Office (NTO) courses allowed students to begin their studies at FET level, outside the CAO system, before transitioning to a higher-education institution. This option has grown and expanded in recent years.

Also in recent years, the CAO website has begun to integrate information about FET courses and apprenticeships, which has been instrumental in helping to increase the awareness of further education and training as a valuable post-secondary school pathway.

Ireland doesn’t just need more pathways to third-level outside of the CAO system (which is controlled by the higher education institutions themselves). It also needs more people with vocational skills who can work in sectors as diverse as plumbing, insurance, cybersecurity and hairdressing.

FET is for everybody, irrespective of background. Not every young person is a good fit for college, but Ireland has too often tried to funnel them into it anyway. Many young people would much prefer a vocationally-focused learning option, which can provide steady and well-paying employment. In Germany, arguably Europe’s industrial powerhouse, over half of all school-leavers do an apprenticeship.

Despite efforts by The Irish Times, data on progression from second-level to FET is not yet systematically collected, so a school that may send 50 per cent of students to higher education and 50 per cent to FET does not, officially, get the credit that it deserves. Systematic collection of this data would provide a fuller picture to policymakers, parents and students.

Nessa White, interim director of Solas, says PLCs can provide a great opportunity for learners to explore subjects of interest before committing to a university degree.

“PLCs can also ease the transition from secondary education into the academic demands of third level,” she says. “Research suggests that studying a FET course first can prepare students better for going into university, ultimately giving them a greater chance of completing their degree.

“We know that evidence points to the fact that FET graduates are less likely to drop out of higher education and gain a huge amount from the extra year through the development of their skills in research, presentations, writing and communication skills.”

Apprenticeships offer another valuable mode of learning where apprentices earn while they learn and gain recognised qualifications.

White points out that, currently, there are 78 individual apprenticeship programmes available, ranging from level five to level 10 on the National Framework of Qualifications, supporting a diverse range of industries including information and communications technology (ICT), financial services, retail, hospitality, engineering and construction.

“I would encourage parents and students to keep an open mind and stay informed on all the options available after school. Above all else, make finding the course that’s right for you the key priority. Parents and students alike can explore FET and apprenticeships on CAO.ie/options, or by contacting their local ETB (Education and Training Board) to help students make informed choices,” says White.

Tracey Nakawooya

“I finished my Leaving Cert in 2020, during lockdown. I had my sights set on an international business course, but I didn’t get the points. So I took a course in social sciences, which I quickly realised wasn’t for me.

“Not only was it not what I wanted to study, but I was also missing out on the normal college experience because of Covid. I took time out and worked for a few years, and then decided I wanted to go back to college to further my education.

“Last year, I signed up for a business and finance PLC in Rathmines College for a year. I chose it because I knew business was the right decision for me. I really applied myself and enjoyed the course. I wanted to put myself out there and was nominated as class rep, serving on the college’s board of management as a student voice.

“In my PLC, we covered communications, personal development and, of course, finance. It was a level up from secondary school, without being as intense as college and there was lots of individual help from the tutors.

“PLCs can be seen as a backstep from college, but I see them as an opportunity to get clarity and see if you would really like this area of study or not. You can also use the skills you gained when you get into college to progress you further.

“The PLC was enjoyable and valuable in its own right, but it also gave me that clarity. I knew, by now, that I didn’t want to go down the traditional college route. The minute I got into college, I was talking with the guidance counsellors and the tutors. This was what led me to the apprenticeship option.

“I am currently in my first year of an apprenticeship in insurance, based at ATU Sligo. It’s a course that, through the PLC, I knew applied to my skills and interests in analytical finance and problem-solving.

“The college day is once a week, held online, although with occasional in-person days. I am working four days a week with Axa, alongside a fair few other apprentices working with me and we all support one another.

“I have a job that I enjoy and which provides a stable salary that contributes to my degree and career. Both the PLC and apprenticeship route were right for me and have served me well.”