Should I do a postgraduate degree?

Edie Hand: 'Without the MA in Creative Writing, I never would have finished my manuscript.' Photograph: Ger Brennan

Leaving college is daunting. It can be exciting, too. Or both.

Either way, graduates have a choice to make.

Find a job?

Enter a graduate programme?

Take a year to go travelling?

Or go straight into a postgraduate course?

Postgraduate courses have traditionally been more popular when the economy isn’t doing well, with people waiting out downturns by pursuing further study. Today, however, it can feel like we’re in a holding pattern, just waiting for the next downturn. So, is now a good time for further study?

We asked Sorcha Mulcahy, deputy director of the UCD Careers Network, for her advice.

“In some cases, a postgraduate qualification is a requirement,” she says. “This includes, for example, most second-level teaching, academia, and engineering roles. Even with a four-year engineering degree, there’s a requirement for a master’s qualification in order to become chartered. UCD and other colleges now offer a five-year degree which meets this requirement.”

Other areas where a master’s may be a good idea include some business and science courses.

“If you’ve done a business degree and realise that you’re really interested in, say, marketing, human resources or accounting, you may need more specialised knowledge through a postgraduate. Similarly, in science, you may want to focus on a more specialised area.”

Graduates often approach the UCD Careers Network having realised that their primary degree is not an area they particularly wish to work in. “If they’re more interested in something else, there are graduate conversion courses in a range of areas including law, computer science and social work,” says Mulcahy.

Education is never wasted, and a postgraduate qualification can also be valuable to a graduate’s career.

“It may be that a graduate doesn’t strictly have to do a postgraduate qualification or microcredential, but they want it to help them progress in their career,” says Mulcahy. “The MBA, for instance, can provide someone with a point of differentiation from their colleagues, and it helps with building a network too.”

There isn’t always a need to jump straight from an undergraduate to postgraduate course, however. Although there are more funding options than in previous decades, including a small number of postgrad grants through Susi and scholarships offered by third-levels, on average a postgraduate degree is a significant cost. It doesn’t matter how smart an investment is if you don’t have the money.

With this in mind, it can be a sensible choice to take some time out to earn money to pay for your postgraduate course. “If you are considering a postgraduate, it’s important to think through the time and financial implications,” says Mulcahy.

Career services around Ireland are generally available to graduates for at least a year after graduation, and often for longer.

“We collect data from previous graduates about whether they are working, where and so on,” says Mulcahy.

“So if someone is looking at a particular graduate course, and what jobs they may go into, we can share that data with them.”

When is it a bad idea to pursue a postgraduate degree?

“If you’re being pressured by someone else. Or, if you’re using it as a delaying tactic because you’re not sure what is next, you may still be unsure in a year.”

Mulcahy advises people to reach out to others, perhaps over LinkedIn, to others who may have done the same course. “They are often willing to have a chat. Talk also to the course director. Whatever you do, go in with open eyes, having made an informed decision.”

Mulcahy points out that postgraduates are not the only show in town, and that there are more online and hybrid options than ever before.

These include microcredentials and other forms of learning, which don’t necessarily require the commitment of a one-year full-time or two-year part-time degree.

“Also, you don’t have to go straight into a master’s, as you could start with a graduate certificate, then do more modules to get your graduate diploma, and then move on to the master’s. Microcredentials can be done over time to build up to a diploma or master’s, too. There are so many flexible options.”

Postgraduate degrees are for diving deeper into a more focused area than covered in your undergraduate, but they also help build skills, says Mulcahy.

“For instance, there’s a lot more group work on master’s courses, which simulates the workplace. Graduates can expect to leave with higher-level critical thinking skills.

“If you’re not sure, talk to people – including the careers service – and gather your information. The careers service can connect you with professionals in that field through our alumni networks.

“Ultimately, it’s about considering: do I need this? Is it necessary, or just nice to have? And when should I go ahead?”

Graduate profile

Edie Hand, novelist

I had been working in retail for the years following my undergraduate degree, and each time I thought about returning to education, I didn’t want it enough. Nothing stood out to me until my dad sent me a link to the newly announced MA in Creative Writing at Maynooth, and the scholarships they offered. The latter played a large part in my decision making, but ultimately, the MA and those facilitating it were what drew me.

Financing the MA was my primary consideration. I was fortunate at the time to be working in a pretty flexible job, so I knew I could keep that for the duration of my studies, but receiving a scholarship from Maynooth was what gave me the confidence to believe that I could do it.

As for the student experience, it felt a lot less important in the beginning. I told myself I would put my head down and focus on the work, because the MA felt like there was more riding on it; I had chosen to put all my eggs in this one basket, so I had to make the most of every single second. But, given that we were all there for similar reasons, I found that making friends with my classmates came easily, and I’m glad that I didn’t shy away from it for the sake of a few extra hours in the library.

The course was very calm and well-considered. Time was made for everyone to be comfortable and share their work with the class. While I attended full-time, the workload was manageable, and at no point did I feel stressed or overwhelmed. This gave me the chance to enjoy the work and the people, and to treat it as a real experience rather than something I just had to get through.

Writing was something I’d always loved, but had never seen as a feasible career path, and this can often take the joy out of it. But hearing the visiting writers speak of their own journeys, and the wealth of experience behind the programme director, Belinda McKeon, gave me hope that I had chosen the right path for myself.

I think practising is the most important thing a writer can do. Courses or writing groups provide a structure for that, but without practice, it can be hard to take yourself seriously as a writer.

Of course, there are assignments and workshop deadlines which count towards this, and that is the beauty of working with a group.

Getting constructive feedback from people who share your goals is incredibly helpful – many of the chapters from my book, which were written during the MA, have remained largely unchanged by editors due to the value of the feedback I received from my classmates. Being receptive to that feedback and using it to improve your craft is a great tool, but trusting your gut is important too.

Without the MA in Creative Writing, I never would have finished my manuscript. I may never have even started it. By completing my final piece for the MA – which was 20,000 words – I could use it and the feedback I got as a starting point for my first full novel draft. Due to the education I received surrounding writing and publishing in the MA, and putting it into practice, I was able to submit my novel draft to the Irish Writers’ Centre Novel Fair that same year, and was announced as one of the winners of the 2024 competition. Through this, I signed with my agent, and together we worked towards obtaining a book deal. Without the MA, I wouldn’t have a book coming out next year.

If I had any advice for people aspiring to develop as a writer and ultimately get published?

Write what you want to read. If you don’t care about it, you won’t work at it or do the research that needs to be done. Advocate for yourself and your work – think about what makes you stand out, what makes this story different. Read widely and often. But, above all, you have to practise. Nobody gets it right on the first try, but that doesn’t mean you should stop trying.