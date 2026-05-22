Soccer

Suspended duo Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy included in Ireland squad for final World Cup qualifiers

Jessie Stapleton returns to Carla Ward’s 24-player squad for fixtures against the Netherlands and France

Denise O'Sullivan is suspended for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 5th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Denise O'Sullivan is suspended for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 5th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Fri May 22 2026 - 11:492 MIN READ

Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy are named in the Republic of Ireland squad despite being suspended for the penultimate World Cup group match against the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, June 5th.

Both players picked up a second yellow card in the defeat of Poland last month, a result that gave Carla Ward’s side a chance of qualifying directly for Brazil 2027.

“Denise is such a huge influence on the squad and Murph is a big loss too,” said Ward. “To have them around is absolutely vital. Bringing an extra couple of players in means we are have full bill health for the first game.”

It remains to be seen who Ward will select instead of O’Sullivan and Murphy, but Lucy Quinn replaced the injured Liverpool midfielder away to the Netherlands in March. Crystal Palace forward Abbie Larkin is the obvious alternative to Murphy.

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Jessie Stapleton and Hayley Nolan have been recalled to a 24-player squad that can reach the World Cup by topping Group A2. To do so, Ireland need at least four points from the game against the Netherlands in Cork and the fixture in Grenoble against France on June 9th, while also hoping that Poland manage take points from their remaining two games.

If Ireland finish second or third in the group, they will be rerouted to a playoff semi-final in October.

Ireland squad (v Netherlands & France)

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle), Jessie Stapleton (West Ham), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan* (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne), Jess Ziu (West Ham).

Attackers: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic FC), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy* (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current, loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).

*Suspended for Netherlands fixture

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent