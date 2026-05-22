Ireland

‘Devastating’: Overnight fire rips through Donegal kitchen factory

Roads closed as emergency services respond to incident

The fire at a business premises in Ardlenagh outside Donegal town. Image: Donegal Weather Channel
The fire at a business premises in Ardlenagh outside Donegal town. Image: Donegal Weather Channel
Hugh Dooley
Fri May 22 2026 - 11:371 MIN READ

An overnight fire at a kitchen-cabinet factory in Donegal has been brought under control after emergency services responded to the incident.

The fire began at the Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms premises in Ardlenagh outside Donegal town. The family-owned company said nobody was injured during the blaze and no staff were on site when it took place.

The fire occurred at its headquarters and main factory.

A number of roads in the vicinity remained closed as emergency services responded to the incident.

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Gardaí said they were at the scene and could provide no further information as the incident was ongoing.

In a statement, Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms said it was assessing the extent of the damage from the overnight fire.

“​Most importantly, we want to reassure everyone that no personnel were on-site at the time, and everyone is safe," the company said.

The business, which is owned by Martin and Harry McLaughlin, thanked emergency services for a “swift response” and a neighbouring business for its help.

Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms premises outside Donegal Town. Image: Google Maps
Cherrymore Kitchens and Bedrooms premises outside Donegal Town. Image: Google Maps

The Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce said the fire was “especially devastating” as it coincided with the company’s 30th year of the business.

The chamber said its members’ “thoughts and feelings” went out to the McLaughlins, describing the incident as “devastating news”.

“We as a chamber will do our utmost to help in any way we can. No words.”

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