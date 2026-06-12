America 2026

The World Cup begins: a nervous referee; a fundamental change to games and Irish regret

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What happened in Mexico v South Africa and Czechia v South Korea?

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Mexico's Julian Quinones celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A match at the Mexico City Stadium.
Mexico's Julian Quinones celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup Group A match at the Mexico City Stadium.
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 15:31

America 2026 roared into life in the stadium formerly known as the Azteca in Mexico City last night, with a match that was a much better occasion than it was a game. Elsewhere, early risers will have enjoyed much schadenfreude as the Czechs slumped to an opening-round loss to South Korea in Guadalajara.

Malachy Clerkin and the fresh face of Gavin Cooney join Paul Howard in studio to chat about the opening games, their watch strategies, and how much of a role these new-fangled “hydration breaks” might play in who takes home the trophy.

Plus, we explore 2026 Derangement Syndrome, where even in our wildest World Cup fantasies, we still cannot imagine the Republic of Ireland as anything other than a gloriously middling team in this tournament.

World CupPaul HowardKevin KilbaneMexicoSouth KoreaSouth Africa

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