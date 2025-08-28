‘Worth more than a box of chocolates’: School secretaries and caretakers demand pension parity

School secretaries and caretakers represented by Fórsa undertook indefinite strike action on Thursday, leading a rally to the Department of Public Expenditure on Merrion Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Phil Fortune is the longest serving employee working at St Anne’s National School in Shankill, Co Dublin, having joined the school as its secretary some 39 years ago.

The 65-year-old’s retirement is nearing, but she plans to stay on as long as possible in the hope of being included in the public-service pension scheme.

As things stand, she will “walk out with nothing”, she said, and will rely solely on the State pension, which she described as “not liveable”.

“I’m very worried, I don’t see how you can survive on that.”

She was one of the 1,600 people estimated by organisers to march to the Department of Public Expenditure demanding pension parity on Thursday.

It marked the first day of an indefinite strike action by more than 2,300 secretaries and 500 caretakers, during which about 2,000 schools nationwide are expected to be affected.

Secretaries and caretakers ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s described “unfairness” within their school communities, working alongside colleagues who will leave with a pension.

“It’s very sad that people are treated so differently in the same job,” Ms Fortune said.

A large crowd gathered at Merrion Square Park in Dublin on Thursday morning, with some demonstrators holding placards that read: “I’m worth more than a box of chocolates.”

Among them was Seanna O’Moore, the caretaker of Mary, Mother of Hope Junior National School in Clonee, Co Dublin.

He is retiring this year after 21 years and will also rely on the State pension, he says.

“That’s life, but I’m thrilled I can have one last kick before I go. Hopefully, they’ll succumb and others who come after me will get a pension,” he said.

Fearghal O’Neill, a 53-year-old caretaker at Cabinteely Community School, said it is “disgraceful” for those putting in years of service and “passion” to walk away with “just a pat on the back and a bunch of flowers”.

Some 12 buses transported secretaries and caretakers from across the country to attend the protest, which saw a picket line formed at Government Buildings, due to remain in place until Thursday afternoon.

The rest of the protesters marched on to Leinster House.

Luisa Carty, chair of Fórsa’s School Secretaries Branch and school secretary at Ballymana National School in Craughwell, Co Galway, called on the Department of Public Expenditure to “loosen up the purse strings”.

She said it will be difficult for schools to function without them, with many “under pressure” on Thursday.

“They depend on us every day, it’s not putting plasters on knees and making cups of tea,” she said.

Those nearing retirement and facing the prospect of relying solely on the State pension have “huge worries” she said.

“There’s a huge inequality in this, it goes to the core in everyone that’s standing here and everyone who is not here,” she said.

Exploratory talks held on Wednesday at the Workplace Relations Commission failed to resolve the dispute.