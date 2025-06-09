Leaving Cert Irish paper one: a topical paper with some notable absences

Leaving Cert students at Coláiste Ráithín, Bray, Co Wicklow following Irish paper one. Pictured are Donncha MacMaoláin with Robert Ellis Kelly and Ted Ò Cearúil. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Higher-level Irish paper one was topical and covered the key areas of the course, although not all anticipated topics appeared, according to teachers.

Stephen Doyle, Studyclix.ie subject expert and a teacher at Moyle Park College said that, while the questions were generally fair, some detailed questions in Cuid C required careful listening skills.

“The composition section provided excellent choices that any well-prepared student could tackle confidently,” Mr Doyle said.

“The essay options gave students a wide range of current and relevant topics including people they admire, whether Ireland is a good place to live, environmental issues, and timely topics like world politics and current news stories.”

Artificial intelligence, which was expected to appear, provided opportunities for students on a paper most students would be happy with, said Mr Doyle.

Lorraine Finn, ASTI subject representative for Irish, said that she found the artificial intelligence question a bit niche, while the climate change question provided limited scope.

“Otherwise, there was more or less everything you might expect. Most students would have an essay prepared on their topic of their lives today,” she said.

But Danielle O’Connell, an Irish teacher with TheTutitionCentre.ie, said that expected topics such as An Ghaeilge (the Irish language) and córas oideachais (the education system) were notably absent from the exam.

“One welcome inclusion for many students was the essay prompt scéalta nuachta na linne seo (news stories of our time), which allowed candidates to adapt their prepared content across a range of issues,” said Ms O’Connell.

“This flexibility meant that topics such as géarchéim na tithíochta (the housing crisis) and even education or climate issues could be woven into the question Éire – an tír mhaith í le cónaí inti? (Ireland – is it a good country to live in?), provided students took time to plan their approach carefully.”

Overall, Mr Doyle said that this was a fair and balanced paper.

“There was a wide variety of options that gave students good opportunities to succeed,” he said.

Ordinary level

On the ordinary-level paper, Mr Doyle said it was very accessible.

“The composition section offered simple choices including writing a blog on shopping, an interesting place or their favourite sports person.

“On the other hand, the vocabulary needed for section C (the letter, would have challenged any sixth year ordinary-level student. Section D, the conversation, allowed students to talk about a part-time job; however, the question was very specific.

“The story option would be welcomed by students as it allowed them to discuss music and a concert they attended. Overall, this was a manageable paper,” Mr Doyle said.

Try this one at home:

Scríobh AISTE nó ALT NUACHTÁIN/IRISE ar cheann amháin de na hábhair seo.

A - Daoine a bhfuil meas agam orthu.

B - Éire – an tír mhaith í le cónaí inti?

C - An comhshaol – ábhar imní do phobail an domhain.

D - Polaiteoirí agus cúrsaí polaitíochta ar fud an domhain.

E - Scéalta móra nuachta na linne seo.