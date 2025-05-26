Leaving Cert English oral exam to be delayed for a year

Under the reforms, Leaving Cert students sitting English will face an oral test in fifth year for the first time. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sweeping changes to two key Leaving Cert subjects – English and accounting – look set to be delayed for at least a year after education authorities acknowledged that more time is needed to prepare for the changes.

The development comes as second-level teachers are being balloted over whether to back controversial Leaving Cert reforms or vote for industrial action which could disrupt schools in the autumn.

The Irish Times understands that, at a senior cycle redevelopment group meeting last week, officials concluded that a new English and accounting syllabus may not be ready to be rolled out across all second-level schools in September 2026, as planned.

Under the reforms, Leaving Cert students sitting English will face an oral test in fifth year for the first time (worth 20 per cent) and a separate creative writing task (also worth 20 per cent). Instead of two written exam papers, students will face a single written exam (60 per cent) at the end of sixth year.

Last week, officials are understood to have raised concerns about the nature and timing of the proposed oral exam given the September 2026 deadline.

Under reform plans for accounting, students will be asked to complete an “applied accounting” project on computer (worth 40 per cent) and a traditional written exam (worth 60 per cent) at the end of sixth year.

Similarly, last week officials concluded that questions over the appropriate software package to be used have not been resolved and will require further time and analysis.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee is understood to agree that the revised specifications for English and accounting should not, now, begin in schools before the 2027/8 school year.

Other redeveloped subjects – construction studies, engineering, geography, PE and Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme link modules – are still on course to be ready to roll out across schools in September 2026.

Department of Education officials told the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) during talks over recent weeks that timelines for the delivery of reformed subjects could be adjusted where there was a “clear basis” for doing so.

This was confirmed in a recent document setting out the supports to be made available to teachers and schools over Leaving Cert reforms.

It states that the “implementation of individual subjects may be delayed from the current published schedule” in cases where subjects require “additional time to facilitate further development and/or implementation work”.

The senior cycle redevelopment group which met last week includes officials from the Department of Education, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, the State Examinations Commission and Oide, the professional development agency for teachers.

Overall, Leaving Cert reforms will see students awarded a minimum of 40 per cent for project work or practicals across all subjects in a move aimed at broadening assessment and easing pressure facing students.

The ASTI and TUI, which previously described the plans as “rushed” and “flawed”, agreed at their Easter conferences to ballot for industrial action over the Leaving Cert reforms if agreement could not be reached in talks with the Department of Education.

Both unions had called for reforms to be paused for a year to provide more time for planning.

In a resulting Leaving Cert reform support package, the Department of Educationhas confirmed that payment of up to 5 per cent due under the public sector pay deal is contingent on co-operation with the reforms.

In addition, teachers will be allowed to use 14 so-called Croke Park hours to support the reforms in their own time; additional middle-management or posts of responsibility will be allocated to schools; and newly qualified teachers will be fast-tracked into permanent contracts.

The TUI has urged members to give support to the senior cycle support package in a ballot taking place across second-level schools, while the ASTI is balloting members without a recommendation.