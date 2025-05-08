Teaching union urges members to back new Leaving Cert reform package

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has recommended that members accept a new Leaving Cert reform package in an upcoming ballot over potential industrial action on the planned changes.

It follows the conclusion of talks between the Department of Education and the TUI and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) on Thursday.

The reforms will see students awarded a minimum of 40 per cent for project work or practicals across all subjects in a move aimed at broadening assessment and easing pressure facing students.

Both unions, which described the plans as “rushed” and “flawed”, agreed last month to ballot for industrial action over the Leaving Cert reforms if agreement could not be reached in talks with the Department of Education.

READ MORE

The TUI’s executive met on Thursday evening to discuss the support package, while the ASTI is expected to discuss whether to recommend acceptance of the package on either Friday or Saturday.

Both unions are due to ballot on the reforms before the end of the current school year.

In the event of the package not being accepted, union members would engage in a campaign of industrial action, up to and including strike action, in the new academic year.

The package of supports, finalised by the department on Thursday, aims to ease the implementation of Leaving Cert reforms which are due to roll out from next September.

The measures outlined include:

A rebalancing of so-called Croke Park hours which will allow teachers to use 14 hours to support the new reforms in their own time;

More funding for school laboratories to support project work for physics, chemistry, biology and agricultural science;

Payment of 3 per cent local bargaining pay increase due under the public sector pay deal for co-operation with reforms;

Specific posts of responsibility to support the implementation of the new senior cycle changes;

Greater clarity for teachers amid concern over authenticating students’ project work in light of rapid development of new AI (artificial intelligence) tools;

Confirmation of a shorter qualifying period of one year for teachers to attain permanency by way of a contract of indefinite duration.

[ Teachers are using a ‘viral’ AI tool to grade students’ Leaving Cert work. It’s convenient - but is it ethical?Opens in new window ]

In a statement following the conclusion of talks, Ms McEntee said the reforms were “in the best interest of students”.

“It will help to reduce the pressure faced by students, while recognising a broader range of skills and ensuring that students have the skills necessary to thrive and succeed in a rapidly changing world,” she said.

TUI president David Waters said on Thursday night that its executive committee had assessed the document and was recommending that members accept it.

“The union believes that these proposals are the best that could be achieved through negotiation and that they have the potential to allay concerns expressed by teachers in terms of both workload and the resources required by schools and teachers to implement senior cycle redevelopment,” he said.

In a secret ballot, the union will seek that in the event of the negotiated document not being accepted, members vote to engage in a campaign of industrial action, up to and including strike action.