Lifeless vegetables, rushed lunch breaks, lack of oversight: How to improve hot school meals

Following a pilot, hot school meals will be rolled out to every primary school from September. It is hoped that it will reduce hunger, improve attention and lift a burden from families. The scheme has largely worked well, but it’s not been without teething problems. So what has worked well, what hasn’t and where is there room for improvement? We asked four key stakeholders.

Paula White's son's hot meal after school

The parent: Paula White

‘It has been a disappointment’

I was delighted when I heard my son’s school would provide a hot lunch every day. We always have fresh, healthy meals at home, he’s not a fussy eater and he likes vegetables. But it has been a disappointment.

With this provider, the children bring their waste home, so I see what is and is not eaten. The vegetables are uniformly cut, lifeless, highly processed, cooked within an inch of their life and very unappetising. My son says that the potatoes are okay but the carrots, peas and other vegetables are slimy and soft. It would turn a child against vegetables. And the vegetarian options are mostly pasta-based.

[ ‘It’s kind of become our daughter’s cheat meal’: The view on new hot school meals programmeOpens in new window ]

I’ve seen the children get two breasts of chicken, more than is necessary, and I question how they can afford to put so much meat in it at such a low price point. I’d like more emphasis on vegetables and, ideally, someone who could chop them on the premises every day.

READ MORE

Children can choose from an online menu, but I would prefer less food of better quality, as there is huge waste involved.

I still gave him fruit and a snack to take in. It feels like it’s all about the cheapest option, not the best option, and I’d question who is overseeing the nutritional standards, as the food strikes me as relatively unhealthy.

Paula White is a parent in Co Wicklow

Hot lunch preparation facility at the Holy Spirit Senior Primary School: Elma Young, school principal, and Kim Cummins, Glanmore Foods. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The principal: Elma Young

‘I’d like to see more variation in portion sizes’

We started the free lunch programme in 2019 and introduced hot lunches in 2023.

We originally looked at lots of providers, inviting them to the school with samples of their food. Pupil voice is really important here, so the students had a chance to try them and vote on their favourite.

Providing hot meals on site means there must be ovens to heat the food. We’re not kitted out for that, so the provider came to inspect our site for a suitable heating area. They converted a storage area to hold the ovens and brought it up to catering standards.

Our provider provides the personnel, who heat and distribute the food to the classes, before collecting any waste at the end of the day. This ensures there is no additional work or stress for school staff.

We’re a Deis band-one school, and our experience has been very positive

Parents and children alike have been very complimentary about the variety provided by our provider, Glanmore. The children get to try foods that they may not normally get at home, such as cottage pie, Mexican burritos and tuna cheese melts. Children who might be picky eaters are more likely to try new foods when they see their peers eating it. Allergies and vegetarian options are catered for. Children also get a small morning snack, such as a rice cake, cereal bar or fruit.

There is quite a variety between providers, even in terms of how they kit out the space needed. My advice is that principals visit schools that already have this in place and see how it works. Food has an odour, so it’s best for the heating facilities to be near an open space or outdoor area. Some providers look after the waste, while others send it home with the children; the plus is the parents know what is eaten, but the minus is the risk of spillage in the bag.

I’d like to see more variation in portion sizes, as older children will often want to eat more than the younger ones. I’d also like if there was an option for a cold lunch in the warmer months of May and June.

We’re a Deis (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) band-one school, and our experience has been very positive. For parents it is convenient and reassuring to know their child gets a hot meal, and it frees them up to spend more time with the child instead of working all day and then coming home to cook and clean.

Elma Young, principal at Holy Spirit Primary School, Greenhills, Dublin 12

Ray Nangle, chief executive of Fresh Today and the Lunch Box, one of the main providers of school meals. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The provider: Ray Nangle

‘All suppliers vetted by a panel of qualified nutritionists’

Most of the school meals market is really good. But principals, who are not nutritionists or dietitians, are being asked to do the job of one in choosing a supplier.

Instead we should have all suppliers vetted by a panel of qualified nutritionists, removing that burden from the principal and ensuring that ultra-processed foods are off the menu.

We need to ensure children have time to eat these meals

At the moment, it is monitored by staff from the Department of Social Protection, who administer the scheme. They are there to check that the money went to the right place, but they’re not nutritionists or dietitians.

And this means that one supplier can provide a sample to a school that tastes delicious because it’s full of additives, salt, sugar and preservatives, and they may be picked over a healthier supplier.

We also need to ensure children have time to eat these. Without extending the school day or reducing break time, this is an opportunity for them to learn about food and nutrition as they eat, which would support the social, personal and health education curriculum.

Ray Nangle runs Fresh Today and Lunchbox, two of the largest school meals suppliers

The dietitian: Sandra Wilkinson

‘Locally produced, seasonal food should be included’

The roll-out of hot school meals across the country presents a real opportunity to improve the health of children if implemented effectively. We know from food consumption surveys that children in Ireland have nutritional deficits, and that these are more common in children from disadvantaged backgrounds. We also know that proper nutrition can improve children’s ability to concentrate and encourages attendance.

It’s not just the short-term benefits. We have seen in Japan how free school meals, accompanied by education, can help bring about a lifelong positive change by helping children to understand, from a young age, how to make healthier food choices. It can also expose children to different flavours and increase acceptance of healthy, locally sourced foods.

While providers are obliged to meet nutritional standards, there isn’t a robust system to oversee this, nor sufficient resources in place to support providers in challenging areas, such as catering for specific dietary needs. Ideally providers would work with a qualified nutrition professional, preferably a registered dietitian, to ensure that meals are as healthy as possible; some already are.

School meals should be low in saturated fat, salt and sugar. They should be broadly in line with the food pyramid, with a focus on vegetables and fruits, wholegrain cereals, potatoes or rice, followed by dairy, then lean meats and protein alternatives, such as beans and legumes. Portion sizes should be age-appropriate and increase for older children. Meals should be suitable for all children attending school. Locally produced, seasonal food should be included.

Successful implementation requires dedicated resources and a cross-departmental approach, so that the Department of Health and the Department of Education are involved too. The benefits will be society-wide.

Sandra Wilkinson, registered dietitian and communications manager with the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute (INDI)