Spotlight on postgraduate options

● MEng in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence

● MSc in Design for Health and Wellbeing

● MA in Irish and Global Conflict History

● MA in Peace and Development Studies

● MSc in Perinatal Mental Health

● MA in Music Therapy

Spotlight on: MA in Music Therapy

This is a two-year full-time programme for students with musical backgrounds looking to channel their craft into therapeutic practice. Candidates are expected to have a high level of musical skill for this course in order to be able to focus on translating it into therapeutic work with different clients from a variety of backgrounds. The curriculum consists of 11 core modules that cover everything from music therapy theory to research skills and sensitivity to cross-cultural issues. It is important to note that piano, guitar and vocals form the central musical focus of the course with all students expected to have a basic proficiency in each, even if none is their main instrument. Students complete a placement for one day a week in the second and third semesters and two days a week in the final semester. Over the course of the programme, students are also required to attend a minimum of 30 psychotherapy sessions or a combination of 30 psychotherapy and creative arts therapy sessions. Graduates of this course have gone on to work in health and education services across Ireland and further afield, working in special schools, nursing homes, hospice services, residential services for adults with intellectual disability and adults who have acquired brain injury.

Fees: EU €7,600 per annum/Non-EU €17,400 per annum. Web: ul.ie

● MSc in Mental Health

● MPhil in Gender and Women’s Studies

● MSc in Finance

● MSc in Climate Adaptation Engineering

● MSc in Translational Oncology

Spotlight on: MSc in Translational Oncology

This one-year, full-time course admits 30 students each year to a programme dedicated to researching the cellular and molecular basis of cancer and its underlying causes, as well as the mechanisms of tumour progression and responses to treatments. At a time of rising cancer rates globally, this course’s work is vitally important and offers scientists, clinicians and other healthcare professionals the chance to develop a comprehensive understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of the causes and treatments of cancer. The course consists of 11 taught modules and a 12-week research project conducted by each student that forms the basis of their dissertation. This course has had an employment rate of more than 92 per cent in the last four years, with graduates going on to pursue further research in hospitals, universities and medical centres. Others have gone into pharmaceutical and clinical trial companies, nationally and internationally.

Fees: EU €10,130 per annum/Non-EU €21,260 per annum. Web: tcd.ie

● MA in Global Gallery Studies

● MA in Irish Language and European Law

● MA in Migration, Mobility and Culture

● MSc in Midwifery

● MA in Health and Society

● MSc in Sustainable Development, Agri-Food and Co-operatives

Spotlight on: MSc in Sustainable Development, Agri-Food and Co-operatives

This is the only course of its kind in Ireland, so it seems fitting that it was recognised as the Best Masters Programme by the Education Awards in 2024. Its study of sustainable development and agri-food is distinctive for its focus on climate change, collaborative economies and sustainable rural communities in terms of co-operative approaches. Students complete nine core modules, one elective and a practice-based research project with a partner organisation of the 12-month programme. The practical emphasis of the research project distinguishes this programme as one that can equip its students with the necessary skills in both organisation and management to be able to innovate and develop local economies, social enterprises, co-operatives and food businesses in Ireland and overseas to deal with current and future socioeconomic and environmental challenges. This course is a great fit for graduates from a wide range of disciplines who are interested in the food sector, local and international rural development, innovative community businesses, local and regional enterprise development and corporate social responsibility.

Fees: EU €10,800 per annum /Non-EU €19,700 per annum. Web: ucc.ie

● MSc in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare

● MA in Literature and Publishing MA

● MSc in AgriFood Sustainability and Technology

● MA in Art and ecology

● MSc in Business and Hospitality

● LLM in Peace Operations, Humanitarian Law and Conflict

Spotlight on: LLM in Peace Operations, Humanitarian Law and Conflict

The University of Galway School of Law is home to the Irish Centre for Human Rights, one of the leading university-based institutions for the study and promotion of human rights and humanitarian law. Its LLM in Peace Operations, Humanitarian Law and Conflict is a unique interdisciplinary programme that combines issues relating to peacekeeping, international humanitarian law, human rights and conflict resolution, that prepares students for a career in international peace operations, be that in international organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or as individual advocates. The course is one year long and takes in only 12 students each year. Field trips to the military barracks of the Irish Defence Forces and to the International Criminal Court in The Hague make the course even more appealing to those interested in developing their insight into global frameworks of international humanitarian law and human rights protection. Notably, defence-force experience is recognised on this course, meaning that those who have participated in peacekeeping activities can obtain credit for a full semester course on submission of a paper reviewing their experience on the field that evaluates the lessons learned and insight gained.

Fees: EU €8,640 per annum/Non-EU €20,140 per annum. Web: universityofgalway.ie

● MA in Cultural Policy and Arts Management

● MSc in Sustainable Finance

● MA in Writing for Stage and Screen

● MSc in Public Health Nursing

● MPH, Master of Public Health

Spotlight on: MPH, Master of Public Health

UCD’s Master of Public Health is a hugely popular course for domestic and international students alike, broadly recognised as a leading programme for multidisciplinary training and development in public health. This course is intended for registered medical and dental practitioners and for those with professional backgrounds in health or healthcare provision. In addition to a dissertation, students complete nine core modules and a selection of electives. Its curriculum trains candidates in the basic disciplines underpinning the practice of public health, training them in skills that are increasingly important and urgent in a world desperate for appropriate, cost-effective and equitable health services. Over the course of this year-long programme, students will be trained to identify appropriate epidemiological methods for study design, while also learning to understand the social, political and economic factors determining the health of populations. Students will also develop an understanding of the organisation and financing of health services and their impact on population health. Many former students hold significant posts in public health across the world, either as consultants in public health medicine, university professors or ministry of health medical officers.

Fees: EU €10,460 per annum/Non-EU €22,450 per annum. Web: ucd.ie

● MSc in Computer Science (Advanced Software Development)

● MA in Public Affairs and Political Communication

● MSc in Digital and Content Marketing

● MSc in Hospitality Management

● MA in Criminology

● MSc in Brewing and Distilling

Spotlight On: MSc in Brewing and Distilling

This unique course offers students the opportunity to formalise their knowledge of an ever-expanding and demanding sector in Ireland and abroad. Comprised of 13 core modules and a dissertation research project, TU Dublin’s MSc in Brewing and Distilling is a year-long course that gives students the chance to bring both scientific and business aspects of the drink industry into conversation with one another. With modules on the technical aspects of brewing and distilling, beverage analysis, brewing and food microbiology and beverage industry regulatory affairs, students garner hands-on practical experience while working through a comprehensive curriculum. The course also introduces students to the business side of the beverage sector through its “Beverage product development” and “Creation, innovation and entrepreneurship” modules. Together, these modules challenge students to understand the process of product development and sensory analysis to make their own bespoke beverage and consider their opportunities as a beverage entrepreneur. A Level 8 or higher degree in science, food, engineering or business is required of most candidates, but those with other equivalent qualifications or relevant industrial experience will be considered.

Fees: EU €9,500 per annum/Non-EU €14,500 per annum. Web: tudublin.ie

● MSc in Supply Chain Management

● MSc in Robotics and Embedded AI

● MA in Medieval Irish Studies

● MSc in Design Innovation

● MSc in Digital Marketing

● MA in Creative Writing

Spotlight On: MA in Creative Writing

Maynooth University’s Creative Writing MA made headlines last year when 2023 Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch was appointed distinguished writing fellow in the Department of English. As part of this role, the Prophet Song author teaches a module on creativity and novel-writing on the Creative Writing MA. These masterclasses function as part of a broader approach on the programme to develop students’ individual projects through one-on-one mentoring that helps them deepen their relationship to their own creative process while learning the fundamentals of writing, such as plot, characterisation, place, dialogue and backstory. Students can also take optional modules in literature or other creative modules from across the faculty, including “Writing for Screen Media”. Students will not only be taught to develop their voice as a writer through different exercises and practices, but will also learn helpful tactics for editing and revision to find new and effective ways to hone their craft. While the course is taught by award-winning, internationally-renowned writers, the network of students and alumni created by the course itself also helps those on the course forge a space beyond the MA degree to sustain and nurture their writing practice.

Fees: EU €7,550 per annum/Non-EU €16,000 per annum. Web: maynoothuniversity.ie