Pupils in Ireland among top maths performers in Europe, global study finds

Pupils in Ireland are among the best performers in maths across Europe. Photograph: iStock

Pupils in Ireland are among the best performers in maths across Europe but lag well behind top-achieving countries in east Asia, according to a new international study.

The findings are contained in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss), based on data gathered in 2023 across more than 640,000 students in 64 countries. The study is carried out every four years at primary and secondary level.

Students in Ireland also perform significantly above average in science with high-achieving students performing significantly better since 2019.

However, a more worrying finding is a significant gender gap which has emerged at second level for the first time.

The study shows a dip in girls’ average performance levels in maths and science. Boys now significantly outperform girls in both subjects.

There are also significant gaps in achievement between Deis schools - typically based in more disadvantaged areas - and others.

Overall, the report’s authors praised Ireland’s “steady” overall performance after a period of disruption that included Covid-related school closures.

“These are really nice, really positive results,” said Dirk Hastedt, executive director of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, which runs the tests with Boston College in the US. “It is a moment to celebrate. Congratulations to the Irish education system.”

Secondary maths: top 10

1. Singapore (605)

2. Taiwan (602)

3. South Korea (596)

4. Japan (595)

5. Hong Kong (575)

6. England (525)

7. Ireland (522)

8. Czech Republic (518)

9. Sweden (517)

10. Lithuania (514)

Source: Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) 2023. Scores based from a midpoint of 500 points, so these top ranked countries are all above average. Ireland’s seventh place is the same as in 2019.

Minster for Education Norma Foley said Ireland’s “strong performance” reflected the “hard work of school communities”.

“It shows us we have a stable and equitable education system, despite unprecedented disruption during the pandemic,” she said.

However, she there was room for improvement in supporting girls in maths and science and pointed to a new and updated curriculum which is being introduced at primary level.

The international study measures the overall performance of children at fourth class at primary school and second year at post-primary level.

In fourth class, students in Ireland ranked in 10th place for maths (down from ninth in 2019) and 14th place for science (up from 18th in 2019).

In second year of post-primary, students in Ireland ranked seventh for maths (the same as in 2019) and 10th for science (the same as in 2019).

Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan dominate the top of the league table.

Many of these countries have made “amazing” progress, Mr Hastedt said. “They have been improving, improving, improving.”

He said parents put a high value on their children performing well in school and teachers avail of regular upskilling or continuous professional development. In Singapore, he said, many teachers have up to 100 hours of upskilling spread across an academic year.

There can also be a negative side, he added, in terms of parents putting pressure on children to do well and student wellbeing.

Secondary science: top 10

1. Singapore (606)

2. Taiwan (572)

3. Japan (557)

4. South Korea (546)

5. England (531)

6. Finland (531)

7. Turkey (530)

8. Hong Kong (528)

9. Czech Republic (527)}

10. Ireland (526)

Source: Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) 2023. Scores are based from a midpoint of 500 points, so all of these top-ranked countries are above average. Ireland’s 10th place is the same as in 2019.

In Ireland there has been little significant change in student performance in maths and science since the study began more than 20 years ago, with pupils continuing to perform at a relatively high level.

Gráinne McHugh, one of the report’s authors, said the consistent finding of stability in overall achievement is encouraging, “especially give the disruptions to schooling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,”

Dr Sylvia Denner, another author, said while overall scores have remained stable since 2015, the significant decline in girls’ achievement at second level in maths and science merited further investigation.

“Over the coming months we will conduct more detailed analysis on this gender difference including an examination of attitudes towards learning in both subjects,” she said.

Primary maths: top 10

1. Singapore (615)

2. Taiwan (607)

3. South Korea (594)

4. Hong Kong (594)

5. Japan (591)

6. Macao – China (582)

7. Lithuania (561)

8. Turkey (553)

9. England (552)

10. Poland (546), Ireland (546)

Source: Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) 2023. Scores are based from a midpoint of 500 points, so all of these top-ranked countries are above average. Ireland’s ranked in ninth place in 2019.

Primary science: top 10

1. Singapore (607)

2. South Korea (583)

3. Taiwan (573)

4. Turkey (570)

5. England (556)

6. Japan (555)

7. Poland (550)

8. Australia (550)

9. Hong Kong (545)

10. Finland (542)

14th place: Ireland (532)

Source: Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) 2023. Scores are based from a midpoint of 500 points, so all of these countries are above average. Ireland ranked in 18th place in 2019.