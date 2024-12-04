Our boys are outperforming girls in maths and science at second level. Why?

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) tests are undertaken by 640,000 students in different countries, including Ireland. Photograph: iStock

The release on Wednesday’s of one of the world’s largest studies into how pupils across different countries are performing in maths and science is a moment of truth for twitchy politicians and policymakers.

The Timss (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) tests are 1½ hours long and undertaken by 650,000 students across different countries.

Last year almost 13,000 fourth-class pupils in primary schools and second-year students in post-primary schools in Ireland were selected to take part.

No swotting was required. The aim was to flag – honestly – the strengths and weaknesses of students in maths and science, and use the results to identify ways of improving the education system.

READ MORE

This year’s results were awaited with more trepidation than usual.

It was the first chance to measure the impact of Covid-related school closures and disruption to children’s education.

In addition, they are among the first results to fully reflect curricular and assessment changes to the Junior Cycle, dubbed by some critics as a “dumbing down” of the curriculum.

So, how did Irish students do?

The good news is Irish pupils are among the best performers in maths in Europe and significantly above average in science.

In fourth class, for example, students in Ireland ranked 10th for maths (down from ninth in 2019) and 14th for science (up from 18th in 2019).

In second year of post-primary, students in Ireland ranked seventh for maths (the same as in 2019) and 10th for science (the same as in 2019).

The report’s authors praised Ireland’s “stable” overall performance since 2015, despite Covid-related disruption.

“You can celebrate this,” said Dirk Hastedt, executive director of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, which runs the tests with Boston College in the US. “Only a few countries increased their performance, many decreased, so stability is a success.”

While there was no significant overall change in maths or science performance, significantly more high-achieving second year students reached advanced levels in science. These performance levels may counter some criticism of Junior Cycle reforms.

All is not rosy, though. While countries such as Ireland are standing still, East Asian countries such as Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea are streaking ahead.

Much greater proportions of their students are reaching advanced performance benchmarks, raising questions about the Irish system’s ability to “stretch” our top students.

Another concern is an emerging gender gap. Ireland has been unusual in that boys and girls have tended to perform equally well – until now.

For the first time, boys at second level are outperforming girls at second level in maths and science, mirroring a trend in many other countries.

The study doesn’t explore why this is the case, but likely factors could include a shift in student attitudes to subjects since Covid or curricular changes. This will be investigated further by education researchers.

One area they may look at will be a deterioration in girls’ performance in the highest grades in some recent Junior Cycle maths exams.

Although the mathematical content of the exams has remained broadly unchanged, it has involved a different approach to teaching, learning and assessment.

There has also been a sharp decline in girls’ performance in Leaving Cert higher level maths compared to boys since 2012.

Coincidentally or not, this achievement gap between the genders began to widen significantly after the introduction of the new “project maths” syllabus in 2012

Project maths places more emphasis on real-life scenarios with the objective of giving students a real understanding of maths, as opposed to knowledge gained through a more abstract and procedural approach.

There are also worrying gaps in achievement between Deis schools - typically in more disadvantaged areas - and others. While most students across non-Deis schools are performing close to high levels, in Deis schools they are closer to “intermediate” level.

So, is the answer to improved performance simply copying and pasting what they’re doing in East Asia?

If only it were so simple. Student performance is bound up with culture, access to resources and myriad other factors.

While they are high performers, cramming is deeply embedded in many East Asian societies where top grades – and often nothing less – are prized as crucial for career success.

It can go too far. In South Korea authorities were forced to introduce laws to curb the country’s addiction to private, after-hours tutoring academies.

Some aspects, though, may merit closer scrutiny. In Singapore, for example, each teacher is allocated 100 hours a year for upskilling or professional development on the basis that it is essential for improved teaching and student outcomes

Many teachers in Ireland can only dream of this kind of time and investment. For now, too many schools are more focused on plugging gaps in their rosters, scrambling for resources and finding teachers who are qualified to teach their classes.