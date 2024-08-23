Leaving Cert results 2024: Most students’ grades inflated to match last year’s record set of results

- Almost 61,000 Leaving Certificate students across Ireland will receive their results online from 10am at examinations.ie
- Most grades (68 per cent) have been increased to match the record high levels of recent years, following a direction from the Minister for Education to keep grades at this level
- Strong grades mean there has been an avalanche of bonus points in maths, so competition will be likely be fierce competition for many college places when CAO results issue on Wednesday
- Queries? Irish Times exam helpdesk - staffed by our team of guidance counsellors - available from midday to answer all your questions about results, deferrals, appeals and more
- Use our CAO calculator to tot up your total points, or brush up on key dates for the results, appeals and CAO offers and deadlines
Junior Cycle results: release date confirmed
All the focus is on Leaving Certs today - but a development for Junior Cycle students may get lost in all the noise.
The State Examinations Commission has confirmed that it intends to issue Junior Cycle results on Wednesday, 9 October, a week earlier than last year.
There has been criticism over the late release of results in recent years.
However, an increase in the supply of teachers working as examiners means authorities have been able to mark exams
How will this year’s results affect CAO points next week?
It’s the big question facing students: how will this year’s Leaving Cert results affect CAO points when college offers issue on Wednesday?
With this year’s grades on a par with last year, we can expect CAO points to at least remain at a high level.
Guidance counsellor Brian Mooney, however, says better maths results this year at higher level will lead to an “avalanche” of additional bonus points.
This, in turn, may put upward pressure on points in high-demand courses.
This is his take on this year’s results:
“Higher-level maths continues to deliver an avalanche of bonus CAO points for Leaving Cert students. Some 20,330 students sat higher level in 2024. Of these, almost all – 19,640 – secured 25 bonus CAO points. (The other 690 students did not because they scored a H7 or lower.) This means there are some 490,000-plus bonus CAO points added to applicants’ scores, which will inevitably be reflected in a continuation of high points requirements in next Wednesday college offers. Higher-level Irish students also continued to outperform most subjects with 94 per cent of them securing a H5 or higher.”
Subject by subject: what’s up and what’s down?
In advance of the students’ results being issued their results, the State Examinations Commission has released a subject-by-subject breakdown of how students fared in each exam.
Peter McGuire has a detailed overview here.
In higher level maths, for example, H1s dropped significantly, from 18 per cent to 11 per cent. This year, however, the number of H1s is up to 13 per cent.
We’ve also compiled a chart, below, showing the proportion of top grades by subject area - and the trends over recent years.
Results day: what we know so far
Thousands of students (and their parents) face a nervous wait before they can access today’s results online at 10am.
So, what do we know so far?
- The State Examinations Commission has released a national breakdown of the results. They show most of this year’s Leaving Cert students’ grades have been artificially inflated to bring them into line with record highs of recent years.
- The Minister’s intervention means more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of students’ grades have been adjusted upwards. This is on foot of results across the board being increased by an average of 7.5%.
- Continuing with these levels of grades means Leaving Cert results are at record high levels for a fifth successive year, with knock-on consequences for CAO points.
The graph, below, gives a sense of how the proportion of top grades has increased dramatically since the pandemic and stayed at a high level since 2021.
You can read more on this year’s results here.