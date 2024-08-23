Leaving Cert results 2024: Most students’ grades inflated to match last year’s record set of results

Preparing for start of the Junior Cycle exams in Marian College, Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Junior Cycle results: release date confirmed

All the focus is on Leaving Certs today - but a development for Junior Cycle students may get lost in all the noise.

The State Examinations Commission has confirmed that it intends to issue Junior Cycle results on Wednesday, 9 October, a week earlier than last year.

There has been criticism over the late release of results in recent years.

However, an increase in the supply of teachers working as examiners means authorities have been able to mark exams

30/08/2021 - NEWS - CAO Website, Homepage, Leaving Certificate. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

How will this year’s results affect CAO points next week?

It’s the big question facing students: how will this year’s Leaving Cert results affect CAO points when college offers issue on Wednesday?

With this year’s grades on a par with last year, we can expect CAO points to at least remain at a high level.

Guidance counsellor Brian Mooney, however, says better maths results this year at higher level will lead to an “avalanche” of additional bonus points.

This, in turn, may put upward pressure on points in high-demand courses.

This is his take on this year’s results:

“Higher-level maths continues to deliver an avalanche of bonus CAO points for Leaving Cert students. Some 20,330 students sat higher level in 2024. Of these, almost all – 19,640 – secured 25 bonus CAO points. (The other 690 students did not because they scored a H7 or lower.) This means there are some 490,000-plus bonus CAO points added to applicants’ scores, which will inevitably be reflected in a continuation of high points requirements in next Wednesday college offers. Higher-level Irish students also continued to outperform most subjects with 94 per cent of them securing a H5 or higher.”

File photograph: Eric Luke

Subject by subject: what’s up and what’s down?

In advance of the students’ results being issued their results, the State Examinations Commission has released a subject-by-subject breakdown of how students fared in each exam.

Peter McGuire has a detailed overview here.

In higher level maths, for example, H1s dropped significantly, from 18 per cent to 11 per cent. This year, however, the number of H1s is up to 13 per cent.

We’ve also compiled a chart, below, showing the proportion of top grades by subject area - and the trends over recent years.

A happy day for a Leaving Cert student at Rathdown School last year. Photograph: Jason Clarke

Results day: what we know so far

Thousands of students (and their parents) face a nervous wait before they can access today’s results online at 10am.

So, what do we know so far?

The graph, below, gives a sense of how the proportion of top grades has increased dramatically since the pandemic and stayed at a high level since 2021.

You can read more on this year’s results here.