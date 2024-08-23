‘The right poet came up on the day’: 13 students at Cork school celebrate maximum points

Paul Scanlan, Ben Cullinane, Joe Hartnett, Luca Bennet and Sean Kelleher, Christian Brothers College Cork students who each received seven H1s or higher, celebrate on learning their Leaving Cert results. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Thirteen students at Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Cork received the maximum Leaving Certificate points of 625 today with one pupil achieving eight H1 grades.

Seven students were awarded seven H1s and five achieved six H1s.

Principal David Lordan said that there was great credit due to the boys at the school, who missed out on physically sitting the Junior Certificate as it coincided with the pandemic.

“It is a really exciting morning. It is a fantastic set of results for the students. About 22 per cent of the 151 boys have got over 600 points. We have one boy on eight H1s and another seven on seven H1s.

“It is important to acknowledge that the boys here haven’t done a Junior Cycle set of exams. This is the first State exam for them.

“They had all the challenges around Covid that were part and parcel of those really difficult few years. So their achievements are even more deserved when you consider the challenges they have had to endure.”

Mr Lordan said that while some of the students “slept like a baby”, last night others were desperately worried.

“It is an anxious time for everybody – even the teachers. It almost feels like you are going through the Leaving Cert yourself when you are waiting for the results as a school.”

Luca Bennet, who received eight H1s. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Among those rejoicing this morning were Paul Scanlon from Rochestown and Sean Kelleher from Glounthaune in Cork who both received 625 points and seven H1s.

Paul intends to study Law and Business while Sean is going down the route of Maths and Science.

Sean said it was “very weird” that they never got to physically sit the Junior Certificate.

“But the post-mark adjustment helped. The teachers were great. We wouldn’t be here without them. I had no sleep last night.”

Paul said that his parents, who aren’t new to the Leaving Cert as he has older siblings, were still “more nervous than anyone I know.”

“They were knocking on my door at 10 o’clock this morning to see what I got. I was trying to get the results up. I was refreshing the page and opening the pdf and I couldn’t get over (the results). I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Both boys admitted they had suffered a sleepless night as they waited for their results. However, they vowed to rally and find the reserves of strength required to go on a much deserved night out.

Paul stressed that teachers at the school went above and beyond in terms of assisting them.

He tried to a keep a “bit of balance” in his life at the start of the year continuing his involvement with the school debating society and playing hockey.

“But I put a lot of things on the back burner after the Pre’s and it paid off.”

Joe Hartnett of Christian Brothers College Cork, who received seven H1s, celebrates with students on their first day at school from CBC Infants. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Two other students who were celebrating at the school were Ben Cullinane and Joe Hartnett from Glounthaune and Douglas in the city respectively. Both boys got 625 points and seven H1′s.

Joe, who hopes to study medicine at UCC, said that teachers at the school were very diligent about keeping them “on track.”

“I am over the moon with my results. The teachers were a great help during the year if we had any questions. We are grateful for that.

“I was a bit iffy about English but the right poet came up on the day. Thanks to Seamus Heaney.”

Ben, who plans to study Maths and Science in UCC, said that it was a challenging year.

“Up until Christmas it was fine. But then you have Pre’s and projects. It was tough. But it flew as well.

Eoghan O'Brien will study law at Trinity College Dublin. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Eoghan O’Brien from Ballygarvan, Co Cork said that he had been “terrified” all week.

“I prefer (getting the results) at home than in school because I was so wound up all year over it. It was such a burst of emotion this morning. I would prefer to do that surrounded by my family. Obviously, I love the lads but I would prefer to do it (open his results) in front of family.

“I got 600 points. I am going up to Trinity to do Law. I am buzzing to get started. I wanted the experience of going to college in a new city.”

Eoghan said that it was nerve wracking to have the Leaving Certificate as his first experience of a State exam.

“Come the Pre’s we realised that it does make a big difference not having the experience (of the Junior Cert exams).”

“The Pre’s were tough. Not academically but physically.

“I fell asleep every day after my exams because I wasn’t used to doing an exam for that that long. But sure it’s over now.”