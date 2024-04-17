‘Gradual’ return to normal Leaving Cert results to begin from next year

Norma Foley says there will be a 'phased' return to normal Leaving Cert results from next year onwards. Illustration: Paul Scott

There will be a “phased” return to normal Leaving Cert results from next year onwards following several years of grade inflation linked to the Covid-related disruption to education.

It means this year’s Leaving Cert students will continue to benefit from a “post-marking adjustment”, which will keep average results in line with the high levels of recent years.

However, results for the class of 2025 will be the start of a gradual return to more normal patterns.

Leaving Cert results are currently, on average, 7 per centage points higher than pre-Covid averages. They are expected to fall to about 5.5 per centage points above pre-Covid averages from 2025.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has also confirmed that Leaving Cert results will issue on August 23rd this year, slightly earlier than in recent years.

From next year, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) will apply a post-marking adjustment which will bring the overall Leaving Certificate results in the aggregate to a point broadly midway between the 2020 and 2021 level.

The level of future year adjustments to examinations and assessment after 2025 and the timeline for phasing out a post-marking adjustment will be informed by the 2025 experience.

Minister Foley said: “As is widely recognised, we must return aggregate results towards pre-pandemic levels. However, given the disruption to teaching and learning for students, it was right to maintain overall results at their current level in the last two years through a post-marking adjustment.

“It is right to do so again in 2024, with the majority of students this year not having had the opportunity to sit Junior Cycle examinations given that most students sitting the Leaving Certificate examinations in 2024 would have completed Junior Cycle in 2021.”

She said we must, over time, return to the normal arrangements for the Leaving Certificate outcomes, and “by making a modest, gradual reduction in the level of post-marking adjustment applied, we will minimise the impact on students in so far as possible.”

Ms Foley confirmed that the process of returning Leaving Cert outcomes to pre-pandemic levels will begin for 2025 students and it will be a gradual process, in line with her commitment that there would be no “cliff-edge” in terms of a return to pre-pandemic outcomes.

“This means there will still be a post-marking adjustment exercise in 2025 that will seek to bring the overall set of results on the aggregate to a point no lower than broadly midway between the 2020 and 2021 levels,” she said.

“While lower than the 2024 outcomes, results on the aggregate in 2025 are expected to be above 2019 levels by at least 5.5 percentage points. on average.”

The SEC has also advised that it intends to issue the Leaving Cert 2024 results on Friday 23 August.

Minister Foley said the date will bring “welcome certainty” for this year’s students.

She also announced that existing assessment adjustments – such as greater choice of questions in exams – for Leaving Cert which apply for students in 2024 will continue to apply in 2025.

These existing assessment adjustments have been in place for the past two years and again this year will stay in place in 2025.

Ms Foley also confirmed that in respect of Junior Cycle, the assessment adjustments in place since 2022 in relation to Classroom-Based Assessment will remain for students sitting the Junior Cycle in 2025 and 2026.

Guidance for schools on this will issue “in due course”, informed by the findings of a study into the impact of Junior Cycle reforms.

How exam results were inflated during Covid

An increase in the overall set of results has been noted in Ireland and internationally following pandemic-related interventions.

In Ireland, the implementation of Calculated Grades in 2020 and Accredited Grades alongside examinations in 2021 resulted in overall results on the aggregate, as measured on the composite, level adjusted scale, rising by 4.4 percentage points in 2020, and by a further 2.6 percentage points in 2021, or overall approximately 7 percentage points higher than those in 2019.

In order to ensure students who had been impacted by the Covid pandemic would not be disadvantaged with regard to access to further and higher education, the Government pledged that there would be no “cliff-edge” drop in terms of the overall set of Leaving Cert results.

Two types of intervention have been implemented in recent years.

The first of these is adjustments to the examination and assessments arrangements. These, says the Department of Education, play to student strengths by leaving intact the familiar overall structure of the examinations, while incorporating additional choice for students in the examinations.

In some cases, the adjustment measures provide more time for tuition by, for example, reducing preparatory work for practical examinations.

The second intervention is the application by the SEC of a post-marking adjustment to the marks arrived at though the normal marking process in both 2022 and 2023.

This post-marking adjustment has ensured that results in the aggregate have remained the same on average since 2021.

Education authorities argue that this approach was justified given the ongoing disruption to learning which students had experienced as a result of the Covid pandemic.

However, in keeping with the approach taken in neighbouring jurisdictions, Ms Foley says it is now timely to plan the return to normal Leaving Cert outcomes and phasing out of the post-marking adjustment.

It is intended that in 2025, a post-marking adjustment will mean that results on the aggregate are expected to be above 2019 levels by at least 5.5 percentage points on average.

Once the 2025 examinations process (including marking, post marking adjustment and provision of results following any appeals) is complete, the experience will be reviewed in order to determine the approach for the following year.

In relation to examinations and assessment adjustments, in 2024 and 2025 these will be the same as that applied to State examinations in 2023, but updated as relevant.

Detail on the adjusted assessment arrangements for every subject/module descriptor in the Leaving Certificate Established, Leaving Certificate Applied, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme and Junior Cycle programmes will be issued to schools in due course, and schools will be asked to ensure that all students are made aware of these changes.