Key dates for Leaving Cert 2024: Results, script viewing, appeals and offers

Friday, August 23rd: The State Examinations Commission (SEC) issues the 2024 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates. Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) available at examinations.ie at 10am. The CSSP will facilitate students in accessing their provisional results in the examinations plus the details of the outcomes of the Leaving Cert examinations, including their grades and their marks in each subject.

Tuesday, August 27th: Detailed subject-by-subject information will be provided at noon by the SEC Candidate Information Guide to results, which will be published on Examinations.ie.

Tuesday, August 27th: Access to data. From 12pm, candidates will see their Leaving Certificate marks, including for each component. Applications to view Leaving Cert scripts opens at 5pm and closes at 8pm on Wednesday, August 28th. The LCA application to view scripts will be via email. The same timeline will apply.

Wednesday, August 28th: CAO Round One offers are available from 2pm online to all applicants applying on the basis of school leaving examination results, regardless of the year completed; QQI FET applicants who have applied for a course where there is no quota for such applicants; and additional mature applicants. The Round One offers will also be issued by email and SMS text. After the Round One offers are issued, any applicant who has not received an offer in Round A, Round Zero, or Round One will receive a Statement of Application email with instructions to check their CAO account and inform the CAO immediately if there are any errors or omissions.

Thursday, August 29th: CAO Available Places facility opens at 12pm. Available places are places that remain unfilled in particular courses after all offers have been made and waiting lists have been exhausted. When considering applying for available places courses, applicants should ignore previously published points in earlier offer rounds. However, applicants must check that they meet the normal minimum entry requirements for the course(s) in question. Go to cao.ie and click on the Available Places tab. This facility is open to new applicants for a fee of €45, and is free for existing applicants.

Saturday August 31st: This is the final date by which Irish students who have applied for places in continental European universities, particularly Dutch ones, where tuition is through English, must provide evidence of the results of their school leaving examinations.

Saturday, August 31st – Sunday, September 1st: Scripts in Leaving Cert subjects which were marked manually will be available to view. Candidates will be assigned to one of two sessions in their school on Saturday, Session 1 9.30am-12.30pm, Session 2 2pm-5pm.

Scripts in subjects marked online: Students can have access to view scripts online for 24 hours between 9am on Saturday, August 31st, and 9am on Sunday, September 1st.

Sunday, September 1st – Monday, September 2nd: Application to appeal. Timelines for candidates to apply to view Leaving Cert scripts and to lodge appeal applications are very short and the deadlines will be strictly applied. Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exam results can do so from 10am on Sunday, September 1st until 5pm on Monday, September 2nd.

Students will use the CSSP to view examinations scripts, to make an appeal application and to access their appeal results. Examinations Appeal Fees will be charged at a rate of €40 per subject at Leaving Certificate; €14.50 per subject at LCA. This fee is refunded in the event of a successful appeal.

The SEC states it will not accept late applications. It is not possible to commit to a specific time frame for the issue of the appeal results until the number of appeals is known. Every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible and candidates will be notified of this date as soon as possible. Candidates will find information about the services provided by the SEC on its website, Examinations.ie. If a candidate needs to contact the SEC, the email address for candidate inquiries is candidateportal@examinations.ie and the phone number is 090-6442702.

Tuesday, September 3rd (3pm): CAO Round One acceptances closing date.

Monday, September 9th (2pm): CAO Round Two offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Wednesday, September 11th (3pm): CAO Round Two acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, September 17th (10am): CAO Round Three offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Thursday, September 19th (3pm): CAO Round Three acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, September 24th (10am): CAO Round Four offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Wednesday, September 25th (9am) – Friday, September 27th (1.30pm): The Irish Times Higher Options Event takes place in the RDS in Dublin. The event is expected to feature more than 150 colleges, including Irish universities and colleges of higher and further education, and UK and international universities, as well as admissions bodies and information stands. Each day will also feature a programme of talks, with live Q&A sessions.

Thursday, September 26th (3pm): CAO Round Four acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, October 1st (10am): CAO Round Five offers are available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Thursday, October 3rd (3pm): CAO Round Five acceptances closing date. Offer season ends on this date. On or after October 3rd, any movement of first-year undergraduate students from their allocated CAO course becomes a matter for the college in question.

Monday, November 4th: CAO application facility opens online at cao.ie for 2025 applications.

Important information about upcoming dates

• The facility to view examination scripts is provided free of charge. The fee to appeal a result is €40 per subject for Leaving Certificate and €15.50 per subject for Leaving Certificate Applied. The fee is refunded in the case of a successful appeal.

• To provide for the earliest possible issue of the appeal results, the timelines for candidates to apply to view scripts and to lodge their appeal applications are very short. To ensure that the remaining stages of the appeals process can be completed as quickly as possible, the deadlines will be strictly applied.

• Candidates should take note of these dates. Schools are also asked to alert candidates to the timeframes in order that candidates do not miss the opportunity to apply to view their scripts or to make an application to appeal.

• The SEC will not accept late applications for viewing or for appeals.