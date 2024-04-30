TUS: ‘Committed to addressing global and regional issues’

The engineering building at Technological University of the Shannon’s campus in Athlone.

Name: Technological University of the Shannon (TUS)

Location: Athlone, Limerick, Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles

Established: October 1st, 2021

Students: 15,000

Overview

TUS is a multi-campus technological university spanning across four counties and six campuses, with a seventh campus, Coonagh Campus in Limerick, set to open later this year. The university has 2,000 staff, and focuses on applied, practical education.

It estimates that it contributes about €420 million annually to the local economy.

“Our hands-on approach ensures that students gain real-world experience and develop the skills needed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving workforce,” said a spokeswoman.

According to the most recent Higher Education Authority graduate outcomes survey, 86.9 per cent of 2022 TUS honours degree graduates are in employment, which is the highest percentage in the country.

‘With a continuous focus on partnership, innovation, and agility, TUS collaborates closely with key stakeholders across industry and society to drive regional development forward’ — TUS spokeswoman

According to the survey, TUS undergraduates are also more likely to take up employment in the regions served by its six campuses.

TUS said it placed a strong focus on growth and innovation. “This is especially relevant in the context of the digital economy’s exponential growth and societal shifts towards remote working, rural migration, and regional revival,” the spokeswoman said.

“With a continuous focus on partnership, innovation, and agility, TUS collaborates closely with key stakeholders across industry and society to drive regional development forward.

“This collaborative approach extends beyond undergraduate programmes, forming the foundation for developing new, innovative, and relevant postgraduate courses, both taught and research.

“Many companies recognise the value of these courses, often sponsoring their staff to undertake further study at TUS.”

The university has seven dedicated research institutes and a diverse array of research groups, centres, and faculties, spanning disciplines from fine art and design to biotechnology and sustainable development.

“At TUS, we prioritise applied research that solves real-world problems, delivers tangible results, and enhances the lives of individuals and communities,” the spokeswoman said.

“As a technological university, we are committed to making a tangible contribution to addressing global and regional issues.

“With a focus on open science principles, we are well positioned to make a significant impact on society across a range of areas, from life sciences and health to environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.”

Campus

The Athlone Campus has about 6,000 students. It offers industry-focused courses from higher certificate to PhD levels, and features programmes in areas such as virtual reality, cybersecurity, and pharmaceutical science. It has “world-class” athletics facilities and is currently building a new STEM centre.

Moylish Campus on the outskirts of Limerick city also has about 6,000 students. The campus is home to the thriving Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre and a diverse range of sports facilities.

Coonagh Campus is to open later this year. The the university said it will be the midwest’s “premier engineering-focused higher-education hub”.

“With cutting-edge facilities designed to foster education, research, and industry collaboration, it will accommodate over 500 students.”

The Clare Street and George’s Quay Campuses (LSAD) is home to the Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD). These campuses serve as “hubs for artistic expression and innovation”.

The Thurles Campus offers is home to the university’s SportsLab and Enterprise Centre. Nearby, the Clonmel Digital Campus, while smaller, offers programmes in game design and digital media.

The Ennis Campus has modern facilities and offers social-care work degrees with small class sizes.

TU does not offer student accommodation. “However, students have access to a variety of convenient and well-maintained housing options within walking distance of our campuses,” said the spokeswoman.

“To assist students in finding suitable accommodation, the TUS Students’ Union has established relationships with property management companies and private landlords.

“These providers are registered on the TUS Students’ Union Accommodation System, where students can browse available options.”

Sample course

US 925: Applied Psychology – BSc (Hons) is accredited by the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) and the British Psychological Society (BPS) and offers a comprehensive exploration of the human mind and behaviour.

Students benefit from practical learning experiences including a semester-long work placement in diverse settings such as mental health and community development, equipping them with essential skills for postgraduate study and future career success in fields such as clinical psychology and counselling psychology.

Students also have the opportunity to study abroad in the University of Valencia.