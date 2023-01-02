Integration of 13,000-plus Ukrainian children in Irish schools seen as a success story

On the last day of school before the Christmas break, the Ukrainian pupils at St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary town wrote down their wishes for the new year.

“A few wrote ‘war’, with big crosses through the word,” says teacher Olha Hnativ, herself a Ukrainian national. “Another drew a picture of a girl with her family back home, and the flags of Ukraine.”

As much as the newcomers feel welcomed by the school, she says, there is an aching sense of loss.

“You see it, especially in their pictures and drawings,” says Hnativ (24), who has assisting at St Joseph’s, an all-girls school, since September. “They miss their fathers, brothers, families. They love school and making new friends but they miss home.”

St Joseph’s has 11 Ukrainian students ranging in age from five to 11 years old.

They are among the 13,000-plus Ukrainian pupils who have been enrolled in schools across Ireland since the Russian invasion. Of that figure, just over 8,500 have been accommodated in primary schools while 4,800 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

Whatever about the challenges in sourcing accommodation for families, the response of schools in meeting the needs of Ukrainian pupils is seen by many as a success story.

Schools and members of the Ukrainian community say pupils have received a warm welcome, and principals are impressed at the speed with which the Department of Education has responded to provide additional teaching supports.

‘Making friends’

“We’ve got 15 hours of additional language hours for the girls, and we were able to get them so quickly,” says Louise Tobin, principal of St Joseph’s.

“I have to say, they have all settled in so well. They are happy, they are making friends. There has been such a welcome and acceptance of diversity. That is true of other schools as well. I think this has all helped them to settle in so well.”

Where there are grumbles nationally, it is that children in some cases have been forced to move schools at short notice due to accommodation issues.

At the Co Tipperary school, they are working to ensure children’s families feel part of the wider community.

That was the idea behind a recent parents’ evening, where mothers and fathers of Ukrainian and Syrian children gathered with their children around bags of Tayto and mugs of hot chocolate.

“There was a great turnout – the parents were anxious to meet us and learn more about the schools,” says Tobin. “They are ambitious, determined people and they want to make the best of a bad lot. So, they are delighted their children are learning English and not miss out.”

Ukrainian pupils Diana Kucherak, Mariia Rastorhuieva and Liuda Soloviova at St Joseph's primary school in Tipperary town. Photograph: John D Kelly

The view among teachers is that the girls have settled in well and made friends; they seem especially strong at maths and enjoy art and sports.

“They settled in seamlessly and are great fun and open to every new experience,” says one teacher. “They seem to love having a community of pupils from Ukraine.”

Another adds: “They’re always excited to hear news that more Ukrainian students are joining our schools. They like coming here and are good at maths, art and PE.”

‘Total chaos’

St Joseph’s is luckier than most schools: the daily presence of teacher Olha Hnativ has helped ensure a happy and secure transition.

Hnativ, who has a master’s degree in interpreting, taught children and adults in Kyiv before the invasion.

“It was total chaos... fear, pain and chaos. I didn’t see any other choice – just to leave, unfortunately,” she says.

In Tipperary, Hnativ doesn’t delve into children’s histories but allows them to discuss their experiences in their own time.

“When new girls start, we try not to talk about war and what they’ve been through. It is traumatic for them. We focus on building trust and confidence. Maybe after a few weeks they will talk about it themselves, and it may be good for them do so. It all depends,” she says.

A wrecked classroom in a school in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske, which was until recently occupied by Russian forces. Photograph: Bulent Kilic/AFP

In some cases, pupils’ schools have been damaged in the war.

Officials in Ukraine report that more than 2,000 educational institutions had been hit, with about 300 destroyed. While many schools remain open in areas well away from the front lines, air-raid sirens and power cuts mean school life is heavily disrupted.

Over here, Hnativ says, students feel safe and part of a loving community.

“They do feel safe here,” she says. “They enjoy school here. They are happier than at home, to be honest. The school day is longer at home. We’re mainly focused on maths and language learning. Here, there is a nice emphasis on music, art, drama and sport. There have many experiences and it develops their personalities.

“Just the other day two new girls started. They are already making new friends. They’re not afraid of new experiences. That is something to be very grateful for.”