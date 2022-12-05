Student Hub: What Ireland listened to on Spotify in 2022

Welcome to the Student Hub digest! In this week’s edition, we feature stories on Irish Spotify habits, Twitter, drug-dealing in Dublin city centre, the causes of bone tumours discovered in 1,000-year-old Irish skeletons are discovered, Caoga bliain de cheol na nGael, Electric Picnic and Christmas in Dublin.

What Ireland listened to on Spotify in 2022 – and why it’s bad news for Irish music: Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist, Harry Styles’s As It Was the most-streamed song. Only two Irish acts got a look-in.

Twitter must disclose details of certain accounts alleged to have defamed two journalists: The High Court has ordered Twitter to provide two journalists with details about certain accounts that published allegedly malicious and defamatory posts about them.

Scale of drug-dealing outside Dublin cafe is ‘relentless’, says owner speaking out in ‘act of desperation’: One of Stephen Kennedy’s favourite things to do right before he arrives into his cafe, Copper+Straw on Aston Quay in Dublin, is to look down the Liffey and watch the early morning sun light up the buildings that line the river.

Genetic causes of bone tumours discovered in 1,000-year-old Irish skeletons: Irish scientists have established the genetic causes of bone tumours in 1,000-year-old skeletons discovered in a “lost” graveyard Co Donegal.

Caoga bliain de cheol na nGael ar Raidió na Gaeltachta: Léargas ar thionchar Raidió na Gaeltachta ar cheol thraidisiúnta na hÉireann le caoga bliain anuas.

Dublin one of the best places to celebrate Christmas, says Condé Nast: Dublin has been named as one of the top places in the world to celebrate the Christmas season, by Condé Nast Traveller.

Accountability for international crimes comes with a price few are prepared to pay: The good news for the International Criminal Court (ICC) as 2022 ends is that Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has generated huge demand for accountability for grave international crimes.

Una Mullally: Confessions of a Spotify hypocrite: Last week, my Spotify Wrapped – the end-of-year gimmick that tells you what music you’ve listened to most often – informed me that my top-played artist for 2022 was The War On Drugs, followed by Cassandra Jenkins, Bicep, SAULT and Fontaines DC.

An glas triarach: Ghlac Ard-Fheis Fhine Gael le rún an tseachtain cheana go gcuirfí deireadh leis an nglas triarach a cheileann cead dúinn dul chun cogaidh in ainneoin a dtola.

Colum Kenny: Our collective amnesia about true nature of the Civil War is dangerous: Questions of legitimacy and democracy that underpinned the Civil War have consequences today, north and south of the Border.

December’s YA picks: Teenagers go up against the government, the mob and an evil witch: Reviews: Monochrome; Five Survive; Seasparrow; Wearing My Mother’s Heart; Good Enough To Eat; The Heartstopper Yearbook.

Electric Picnic 2023 announces first 10 acts, including headliners: The final tickets for next year’s event, at Stradbally, in Co Laois, from September 1st to 3rd, 2023, go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 9th.

Is it ethical to stay on Twitter now Elon Musk is in charge? Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has left users of the social media platform in a moral quandary. His sudden decision to grant an amnesty for suspended accounts has caused alarm.