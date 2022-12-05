Electric Picnic 2023 announces first 10 acts, including headliners

Billie Eilish is to headline Electric Picnic 2023, the music festival has announced. The star, who played an early-evening slot in 2019, will be joined on the bill by Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again.., plus Niall Horan, Steve Lacy, Idles, Jamie xx, Tom Odell, Rick Astley, and Amyl and the Sniffers.

The final tickets for next year’s event, which takes over the Stradbally estate, in Co Laois, from September 1st to 3rd next year, go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 9th. Weekend camping tickets will cost €281, Sunday day tickets will cost €106, and early-entry passes for the night of Thursday, August 31st, will cost €39.05. All ticket prices include the booking fee.

