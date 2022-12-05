Dublin one of the best places to celebrate Christmas, says Condé Nast

Holiday offerings include Christmas markets, decked-out shops on Grafton Street and plenty of cosy pubs, says travel publication. Photograph: Tiberio Ventura

Dublin has been named as one of the top places in the world to celebrate the Christmas season, by Condé Nast Traveller.

The list features festive Christmas markets in Europe to Asian cities with incredible light displays and US holiday traditions.

In Dublin the travel publication featured our Yuletide shopping experiences and our excellent pub crawls.

It also gave a shout-out to our Christmas markets which include Winterval in Waterford, Galway Continental Christmas market and Belfast’s Christmas market as well as Moore Street in Dublin.

“There’s no better way to warm up on a cold Christmas night than with some black pudding and a few pints – and trust us, this city has enough cosy bars to last you through New Year’s,” says Condé Nast.

“Holiday offerings include Christmas markets, decked-out shops on Grafton Street, and tree-lighting ceremonies galore.”