Graduate Profile: ‘look into applying to the programme’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I’m from Ballon, Co. Carlow. I attended Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and following completion of my Leaving Certificate in 2014, I decided to study Global Business (France) in Dublin City University.

This was a really unique dual-degree where I spent the first two years in DCU, and the final two years in NEOMA business school in France which was challenging given the language barrier. In my final year, I wrote my thesis on the business models of major airlines in Europe and how they were changing toward a hybrid between full service and low-cost.

How did you find out about the programme?

The learning and development specialist in HR contacted the graduates about the IMI graduate development programme.

We were given information on the programme and asked us if we would like to take part. After reading the course brochure and learning about benefits of the programme and the topics/areas covered in the programme, we were eager to participate.

What is the programme like?

It is a really interactive and immersive experience. There were various areas covered in different modules such as negotiation, leadership, change management and critical thinking, and I found I could apply the learnings from these modules to everyday work and personal situations.

Graduates were paired with a coach in the programme and I found my coach Ciara really helpful to set goals, track progress and motivate me to achieve the goals set. It was also a fantastic opportunity to meet graduates from other companies and industries and learn from their experiences.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

I would definitely advise graduates to look into applying to the programme. The modules equipped me with the required skills to apply to my daily role and to develop myself further on a personal level as well. I particularly found the one-to-one’s with my coach extremely helpful as she always challenged my thought process and helped me think outside the box for various situations. - Shauna Bowers