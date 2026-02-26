‘I would like to preserve the square’: Rathgar has mixed views on Kenilworth Square plan

Kenilworth Park resident Derek Marconi: 'The main thing is the trees ... If it is necessary to take them down, fine, but I can’t see why it is.' Photograph: Ellen O'Riordan

Tied to the front gate of nearly every home surrounding Kenilworth Square in Rathgar, south Dublin, are posters calling for a rejection of plastic pitches and floodlights.

“Protect Kenilworth Square from irreversible damage” and “save our trees”, the signs say, asking readers to “sign the petition now”.

These indicate a homeowner’s support for a court challenge to plans to transform grass pitches within the square’s grounds into two, including one with an all-weather 4G surface. Six floodlight fixtures are to be installed to enable the facility to be used in the winter evenings, says the project’s website.

The rugby grounds are owned by the Spiritans, who run the private boys’ school St Mary’s College, a short walk away on Lower Rathmines Road.

The Kenilworth Square rugby grounds. Photograph: Ellen O'Riordan

Last week Judge David Nolan “reluctantly” dismissed the High Court case brought by local campaign group Protect Kenilworth Square and resident Martin Joyce seeking to overturn a finding that the school does not need planning permission for its project.

On Wednesday, he granted the residents a temporary injunction preventing St Mary’s from cutting down eight mature trees, which he said would take “many centuries” to replace.

He was told the residents’ group intends to appeal his rejection of their case. The school says it would plant 74 new trees on the grounds.

Early on Wednesday evening the sporting grounds, which are surrounded by tall black railings, were empty apart from dozens of seagulls.

Kenilworth Square residents approached by The Irish Times declined to comment on the legal situation or the school’s plans. The Irish Times learned residents involved in the challenge were warned not to speak due to the ongoing case.

Walking around the square was Bill Kelly (82), a resident of Grovesnor Place around the corner. He said “nearly 100 per cent” of Kenilworth Square residents are opposed to the school’s plans, while a bit of indifference grows as one goes further afield.

His own view, as someone living in the locality for 23 years, is “mixed”.

“On the one hand I would like to preserve the square, because it is beautiful,” he said, adding he supports moves to help children and sports. It would be “very sad” if any of the “beautiful” trees were to be removed, he said.

Also out for a walk around the square was Catherine Garvin (82), from nearby Rathmines Road, who described the proposed changes as “shocking” and “a disgrace”.

“Plastic-filled ... To dig up all that lovely green grass? It is really bad,” she said, adding that people around the wider area are upset. She hopes the residents appeal the High Court’s rejection of their case but said “it is costing them a fortune”.

A Protect Kenilworth Square poster, as seen on many of the homes on the streets around the square. Photograph: Ellen O'Riordan

Nearby, two teenage boys on bikes chanted loudly: “Free, free Kenilworth” and “We love astro, we do.”

Derek Marconi (51), who was walking his two Weimaraner dogs around the square, said it is “fair enough” to install an all-weather pitch and floodlights but “excessive” to remove mature trees and build a car park.

Marconi, who lives on Kenilworth Park and donated to the court case but is not a participant, is a rugby fan and Leinster season ticket holder. He said he watched former St Mary’s pupil and Ireland player Johnny Sexton play on the square’s grounds many years ago.

“The main thing is the trees ... If it is necessary to take them down, fine, but I can’t see why it is,” he said.

Less invested is James Hennessy (70), a resident of the neighbouring Terenure village, who was walking around the square as he often does now he is retired.

Although “absolutely” supportive of nature and against tree felling, he said all-weather pitches are becoming “part of life” and allow kids’ sport to continue year-round.

“To me on a personal level, it is money talking,” he said in reference to the residents’ court challenge.

Liz Blacker, a member of Kenilworth for the Kids, which was established by local parents who support the school’s plan, said the campaign group respects the court’s decision to halt the tree felling and the rights of all parties to pursue their concerns through appropriate channels.

“It is, however, very disappointing for the many children, families and volunteer clubs who have been waiting patiently for improved facilities,” she said.