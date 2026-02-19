Gardaí seek help identifying unconscious man following serious assault in Dublin

Investigators are seeking witnesses to the assault which occurred on Cope Street, Dublin 2, at about 12.30am on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are appealing for public assistance in identifying a man who was the victim of a serious assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man, whose age is unknown, is currently in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.

Investigators are also seeking witnesses to the assault which occurred on Cope Street, Dublin 2, at about 12.30am on Wednesday.

It is understood the man is not able to communicate with medical staff or gardaí and that no next of kin has come forward.

The victim has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm, a blue and white flag accompanied by the words “Ceol is Beatha”, meaning “music is life”, the Garda said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the Cope Street area between midnight and 1am and who may have information to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage from the area is also asked to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.