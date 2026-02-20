Temple Bar attack victim’s injuries make identification difficult as gardaí pursue suspects

Cope Street in Dublin city centre, where a man was assaulted at about 12.30am on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

Gardaí are pursuing two suspects for an attack on a man in Dublin city centre, which left his face so badly injured it is complicating efforts to identify him. Investigating officers now have clear CCTV footage of the attackers.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly have insisted Dublin is a safe city, despite expressing concern about the latest violent attack in Temple Bar.

Kelly said Dublin is “a big international European city” and “unfortunately, sometimes there will always be incidents like this”. In the Global Peace Index of 163 countries, Ireland was ranked second safest country. He pointed out this included ranking the safety of major cities such as the capital.

“This is just the nature of big cities,” said Kelly. “But Dublin is a safe city. Ireland is a safe country.” He added that a very experienced senior investigating officer was leading the inquiry into the assault, which happened on Cope Street, Dublin 2, at about 12.30am on Wednesday.

Kelly said the Serious Crime Team based in Dublin’s South Central Division is “pouring all the resources needed towards” catching those responsible. He pointed to An Garda Síochána’s “really good track record in identifying perpetrators” and bringing them to justice.

O’Callaghan said he was very concerned about the latest attack and urged anyone with information to come forward and aid the Garda investigation team in Pearse St station. However, he reaffirmed the view that “Dublin is a safe city”. The Justice Minister said with a population of one million, “unfortunately, at times, there are going to be terrible assaults”.

He added: “The important thing is that the culprits are brought to justice and punished for the vicious crime.”

O’Callaghan was speaking alongside Kelly at a ceremony to turn the sod for the new Cork County Garda Divisional HQ in Macroom, Co Cork, on Friday.

The victim of the Temple Bar attack was injured when his electric scooter was used as a weapon against him. The Irish Times understands gardaí have secured CCTV images of such good quality that the two suspects are clearly identifiable.

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s assistance in identifying the victim, who is in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.

It is understood the man is not able to communicate with medical staff or gardaí and that no next of kin has come forward. He has suffered serious head injuries and remains in a coma. The extensive nature of the injuries to his face are complicating efforts to determine his identity.

The victim has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm, a blue and white flag accompanied by the words “Ceol is Beatha”. The words, given in an initial Garda release as “Music is Life”, translate to “Music and Life”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Cope Street area between midnight and 1am on Wednesday, and who may have information, to come forward. Anyone with camera footage from the area is also asked to come forward. Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.