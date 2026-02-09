Brenda Fricker to be nominated for Freedom of Dublin City

Brenda Fricker and Daniel Day-Lewis, stars of My Left Foot, at the 62nd Academy Awards in 1990. Fricker is to be nominated for the Freedom of Dublin City. Photograph: Getty

Academy award-winning actor Brenda Fricker is expected to be nominated to receive the Freedom of Dublin City. The 80-year-old agreed to the nomination following discussions with Lord Mayor of Dublin, Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam.

A meeting of the protocol committee of Dublin City Council agreed to the Dubliner’s nomination earlier on Monday.

The Lord Mayor confirmed he would address Monday’s council meeting to nominate Fricker, who won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in My Left Foot. Her co-star in the 1989 drama, Daniel Day-Lewis, won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Christy Brown.

McAdam said: “She is a really genuine person, a Dubliner and great craic. I have spoken with her over the past few months about the potential of her being nominated and she said she would be delighted to accept.

“She has suffered some ill health of late and I hope this lifts her spirits.”

Before becoming an actor, Fricker worked as a journalist with The Irish Times.

The Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin is the highest and most prestigious award Dublin City can bestow.

Other well known names to have received the honour include are U2’s Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jnr; Nelson Mandela; Ronnie Drew; former cyclist Stephen Roche and playwright George Bernard Shaw.