Dublin

Pro-Palestine protesters gather at GAA headquarters to oppose Allianz sponsorship

About two dozen people protest outside Croke Park over decision to continue deal with insurance firm

Protesters outside Croke Park calling on the GAA to drop its sponsorship deal with Allianz. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Protesters outside Croke Park calling on the GAA to drop its sponsorship deal with Allianz. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Thu Jan 22 2026 - 18:082 MIN READ

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered in heavy rain outside GAA headquarters on Thursday to oppose the organisation’s decision to continue its sponsorship arrangement with Allianz.

The insurance company’s parent organisation was named in a UN report of global corporations deemed to be involved in Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese published the report last summer.

In December, the GAA decided to retain Allianz as a sponsor, stating that it could expose the organisation to legal issues and reputational damage if it were to terminate the contract.

READ MORE

Tourists react to Dublin as a top solo travel destination: ‘It felt instantly welcoming’

Gloria Osteria review: Luscious Italian eatery in former AIB bank oozes glamour

Disappearance of ex-NFL star Sam Beal shines light on the cost of broken dreams

The winners and losers after Andy Farrell selects Ireland Six Nations squad

It said that Allianz had “no involvement” with the Israel Defense Forces or other entities “involved in the war in Gaza”, and that any such relationship “is with a sibling or cousin company”.

On Thursday, Dubs For Palestine, Irish Sport For Palestine and Gaels Against Genocide held a protest outside the GAA headquarters at Croke Park.

Around two dozen people gathered in the rain and heard protests would be held at GAA grounds and until “Allianz is out of the GAA”.

Brian Flynn, vice-chairman of Ferbane GAA in Co Offaly, addressed the crowd and urged county boards not to fear any “implicit” threat of funding being cut for speaking out.

Offaly was the first county board to call for the end of the relationship with Allianz.

Protesters outside Croke Park on Thursday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Protesters outside Croke Park on Thursday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
The protest was organised by Dubs For Palestine, Irish Sport For Palestine, and Gaels Against Genocide. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
The protest was organised by Dubs For Palestine, Irish Sport For Palestine, and Gaels Against Genocide. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

“We need as an organisation to keep the focus on that, I would say to all the clubs and all the organisations that have yet to get into this campaign, keep pushing it,” he told the crowd.

“We need to keep working to make sure we get Allianz out of our organisation.”

He told the crowd that sports companies make other ethical decisions not to proceed with sponsorship deals, citing smoking and alcohol advertisements, and so a similar decision must be made.

He said it was not accurate to say that it was not possible to cut ties with all companies that have financial links with Israel, and that Ms Albanese’s report names Allianz’s parent company among 45 targeted companies. – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter