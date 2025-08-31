Luas faces disruption as bridge to be demolished and rebuilt following fire

Luas tram services to the Docklands area of Dublin city will be suspended due to fire damage of Georges Dock bridge. Photograph: PA Wire

Luas Red Line services between Connolly and the Point will be suspended until the end of November to allow a new bridge to be built.

A replacement bus service will be put in place, a spokesman for Transdev Dublin Light Rail said.

This follows an assessment of the affected George’s Dock Bridge which was recently damaged in a fire. It found the bridge to be structurally compromised.

The existing bridge will need to be demolished, and a new bridge constructed.

A programme for a replacement bridge has been developed, said the spokesman.

“This programme shows completion of works at the end of November this year, and Luas Red Line services will remain suspended between Connolly and The Point until that time.

“To ensure continuity of service for passengers, a replacement bus service will operate from Monday, 1st September, covering the affected section of the line.

Emergency personnel at George's Dock Bridge in Dublin city after a fire broke out there on Tuesday of last week. Photograph: Grainne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

“The service will run every 10 minutes and will operate during Luas operating hours.

“All buses will be wheelchair accessible on the lower deck,” he said.

“Valid Luas tickets and TFI Leap Cards will be required to travel. Luas staff will be on site to assist passengers throughout the disruption.”

To facilitate the demolition of the bridge, changes to the overhead power cables will be required. This will require a further curtailment of Luas services on Tuesday, September 2nd, and Wednesday, September 3rd, from 7pm on both days.

After 7pm, services will only run from Saggart and Tallaght to Smithfield. Morning services are unaffected. During these specific shutdowns, Luas customers’ tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

Regular updates on the bridge replacement will be provided via the official Luas website and social media channels.