Luas disruption: Large portions of Dublin tram system shut down amid power failure

Large portions of the Luas system are shut down as a result of power-supply issues, with significant disruption to the public transport network across Dublin likely this morning.

Commuters could have their travel plans thrown into disarray with significant portions of both the Red and Green lines not operating due to a power outage.

The Red Line services are currently only operating from Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield with no trams running into the city centre.

Green Line services are currently only operating from Brides Glen to St Stephen’s Green and there is no service from Broombridge to St Stephen’s Green.

Luas tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption, and the operators of the service, Transdev, have apologised for any inconvenience caused. It gave no indication as to when the full service might be restored.

The disruption comes on top of the recent closure of the Red Line between Connolly and The Point following a major fire in Dublin’s docklands.