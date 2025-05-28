Dublin traffic changes: Pearse Street ‘noticeably quieter’ since left-turn ban

A sign at the junction of Westland Row and Pearse Street in Dublin city centre spells out the new reality - no left turn as of May 25th for private traffic. Public transport, taxis and cyclists can still turn left. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Traffic congestion appeared reduced along Pearse Street on Tuesday morning as the latest stage of a plan restricting and rerouting private traffic in parts of Dublin city centre took effect.

With its traffic changes, Dublin City Council aims to reduce travel times for buses coming into the city centre via the quays.

The first phase of the plan came into force last August, with a ban on private cars and commercial vehicles travelling directly east or west along the river Liffey at either side of O’Connell Bridge between 7am and 7pm daily.

The second phase, which became operational on Sunday, involves a ban on private traffic turning left from Westland Row into Pearse Street.

While some private cars attempted to use the left-hand turn at the junction, traffic appeared quieter than usual along Pearse Street during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

New signage and traffic management stewards were positioned at the junction between Westland Row and Pearse Street to direct and inform commuters of the new measures in place.

Michelle Mahon, from Glasnevin, drives along the route “every day” to drop her children to school. She said the changes have made her journey “a lot longer”.

“I’d say it adds a good 20 minutes on, which feels like a lot to me because I have a busy household,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I’m going right [at the junction] and I’m not sure yet which way I get over the quays. I come from Glasnevin, but I drive the kids to school on the south side,” she said.

Despite the personal inconvenience, Ms Mahon said the change is “fantastic” in that “it brings less traffic into the city”.

She heard about the plans “five or six months ago” and knew it was coming soon.

Sam Downes (25), a barista at Cloud Picker on Pearse Street, said he has seen less traffic on the street since the changes came into force.

“From Monday morning it was noticeably quieter, and the same this morning.”

Like Ms Mahon, Mr Downes agreed the development “has been signposted pretty well for the last month or so. I don’t think there’s really been that much confusion,” he said.

Effy Lim (26), an employee of OffBeat Donuts at Pearse Station on Westland Row, said the business was “informed a month or two ago” about the changes.

Asked whether the new restrictions have had any effect on work operations, Ms Lim said the shop’s delivery driver now has to take a different route.

“Our driver actually has to pass through here. In general, I don’t think it’s really bothering us because he can go another way around. It’s just a little bit more time-consuming.”

She said she has noticed an improvement in traffic on Pearse Street.

“Usually there’s a long queue here. The bus lane especially. The bus is usually outside stuck here, but it’s getting better now. It’s smoother because they’re the only ones who can use this lane.”

A Dublin Bus spokesman said: “This change will assist the flow of buses through Westland Row, getting more of our customers to their destination faster.

“Traffic congestion represents the biggest challenge to Dublin Bus providing an efficient and reliable service. The provision of quality bus corridors that give priority to our buses will allow us to move a greater number of customers more efficiently.”

The new traffic regulations will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Parliament Street is set to become a traffic-free zone from 11am daily under the next phase of the plan this summer. The southside street faces Capel Street, which is already pedestrianised, on the north side of the river.