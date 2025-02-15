Six treated for smoke inhalation following suspected arson attack in Ballyfermot

Six people, including two children, have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a suspected arson attack at a property in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

The occupants were rescued from the house after fire broke out at a residence on Cherry Orchard Avenue early on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí said: “At about 4.35am, gardaí from the Clondalkin community engagement area responded to a report of a fire at the property. Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, which extensively damaged the property.

“The fire is being treated as arson and is under investigation by members of the Crime South Unit based at Clondalkin Garda station. A full forensic and technical examination of the scene has been completed.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of Cherry Orchard Avenue at the time of the incident, including road users and pedestrians.

Anyone with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, the gardaí said.