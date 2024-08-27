Dublin Bus commuters give their views on services: ‘I just wish they were more regular’

Frank Doyle from Donnybrook in Dublin: 'I would use the bus daily, I have the free pass, it’s great.' Photograph: Tom Honan

BusConnects aims to revamp the bus system in Dublin and promises to increase the level of services, provide a more coherent network that will eliminate overlapping routes and improve journey times.

What do commuters have to say about the current services?

Frank Doyle, Donnybrook

“I’m waiting on the 155 or the 46a to go back home from the city. I think we have a fantastic bus service. There’s two buses I can get at the stop here and if I was to walk up to the next bus stop I could get two other buses.

“I’d like something done around D’Olier Street or Westmoreland Street to help with the traffic. There’s always a delay around there.

“Sometimes you might get the odd bus turn up that isn’t due as well, but that’s no problem. I would use the bus daily, I have the free pass, it’s great.

Margaret Gannon, Finglas

“It can be 50:50 with the buses, depending on the time of day. I mostly would get the bus to come into town at least once a week.

“I just wish they were more regular. Also, if the [real-time] screens say the bus is coming, it should come.

“It [the screen] will say five minutes, that could jump to seven minutes at the flick of a switch. It just jumps. My bus routes haven’t changed yet with BusConnects but I heard they will.

“I don’t mind, as long as the bus comes and goes near enough to my house, which the number 14 does, I don’t mind. ... The bus usually comes every 15 minutes. Depending on the time of day, it could be 20 minutes.”

Kay Madill from Kilmainham: 'The only thing is the number 13, that’s the one route I find problematic.' Photograph: Tom Honan

Kay Madill, Kilmainham

“I just got a bus from Kilmainham, the G2, into the city and I’m getting the 16 out to Santry to see my brother. I find the buses great. The only thing is the number 13, that’s the one route I find problematic. I could get that from Kilmainham straight across to the Ballymun Road but I don’t choose to get that one because this way, with two buses, is way quicker.

“The 13 just isn’t as regular. The G2 is part of BusConnects and I find it brilliant and I often get it right down to O’Connell Street and would get the Swords Express service then to see my sister in Swords. You get off one and get on to another. I would use the bus every day of the week, all over the place.”

Sophia Martin, Blanchardstown

“I would get the bus regularly, into work and college. I think the services are not great. For example, the 38 bus was supposed to be here five minutes ago and it [real-time screen] keeps going from two minutes to one minute to three minutes.

“This would happen regularly, unfortunately. I’ve been late for work a few times. The first couple of times my employer didn’t mind so much because I only have one bus route in and out but after a couple of times it did become an issue.

“If it [real-time] could just be more accurate – the services are pretty good otherwise.”

Mary McCarty and Monica McCarthy from Tipperary: 'The services seem good to get in and out of the city.' Photograph: Tom Honan

Monica McCarthy, Thurles

“Myself and my sister-in-law are up from Tipperary to visit St Vincent’s hospital for an appointment. We were here last Thursday as well and the buses were very good.

“We would have a car back home, it would be much different up here. The services seem good to get in and out of the city.