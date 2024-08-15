Rathmines college planning exemption application a ‘gross abuse’, residents claim

Local residents gather at Kenilworth Square to protest proposals to turn the square into AstroTurf pitches. Photograph: Barry Cronin

Residents surrounding Kenilworth Square in south Dublin have labelled a planning exemption application made by St Mary’s College in Rathmines for a controversial development as a “gross abuse” of the planning system.

The school lodged an application on July 29th, seeking a declaration under section five of the Planning and Development Act as to whether some aspects of the redevelopment, which has been labelled in the past by one resident as its own “private Aviva”, could be classified as exempt.

These aspects include the replacement of natural grass on the existing rugby pitch with artificial grass, the installation of a 1.2-meter fence, and the reconfiguration of the two pitches to accommodate one full-size playing field.

Plans drawn up by the school would also see the erection of six 18m-high floodlights, and the construction of a car park, a spectators’ area and a new pavilion for changing rooms.

Originally a community space, the square in Rathgar has been owned by the school since 1947 and has been used as a sports grounds since.

Residents surrounding the square have argued the proposed redevelopment will commercialise the square, pose significant disruption to the community and cause “irreversible damage” to biodiversity, nature preservation and heritage.

A decision on section-five applications is made within four weeks, meaning a decision by Dublin City Council is likely before August 26th.

The school has previously declined to comment on the plans nor the backlash from residents, however, in its application for an exemption, said it is “very conscious of the community interest in the proposal from people who live on the square”.

Martin Joyce, a committee member of Protect Kenilworth Square, described the application for a planning exemption as an “underhand move”, adding that any claims of engagement with residents are “misleading and false”.

The committee said all requests for meetings with the school and its planners had been ignored, rejected or “kicked down the line” since the plans were discovered in April.

“The manner in which they are dealing with stakeholders, parents, community, locals and residents is truly shocking, especially coming from a religious-run school that espouses values around community spirit and has a stated mission to ‘serve the common good,’” he said.

The committee claimed the application is designed to enable the school to get a “head start” in progressing an overall project that requires full planning permission saying the approach taken is a “gross abuse of the section five procedure.”

“We vigorously oppose this totally inappropriate exemption request. This application is of course just the first step in an incremental push to obtain everything that the school wants under its overall plan,” Mr Joyce said.

Residents have since erected posters highlighting the Protect Kenilworth Square campaign while also urging passersby to sign a petition which has since gathered more than 1,500 signatures.

The committee said the campaign has been backed by alumni of the school as well as community leaders, environmentalists and conservationists.

The group has also raised more than €14,600 through a fundraiser to support their efforts.

“All are united in rejecting the plans by St Mary’s College and the covert manner in which they are conducting the process. The campaign is advocating for sport in nature over sport on astro/plastic pitches,” the committee said in a statement.

St Mary’s College has been contacted for comment on the exemption application.