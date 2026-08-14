Courts Service considers mobile panic alarms for judges and staff

The Courts Service also wants a panic alarm system for the Four Courts, which houses the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A new mobile panic alarm system for judiciary and courts staff is among the security measures the Courts Service is considering in Dublin.

The Courts Service, the State agency in charge of the management and administration of courts, has launched a public tender process for the provision of an upgraded security system across its estate in the capital.

According to the Government’s tendering website, the Court Service seeks the provision of “person panic alarms” for members of the judiciary and a panic alarm system for the Four Courts and nearby Chancery Street complex among other security measures.

A spokesman for the Court Service said the existing panic alarm system serving its Dublin estate – and particularly at the Four Courts – was “approaching an end-of-life stage, with new and more modern equipment needed”.

“The tender seeks responses which can supply modern equipment, have an ease of maintenance of equipment, provide a constant monitoring of alarms, and with improved response times to security emergencies for staff, the judiciary and the public,” he said.

“Investment in a panic alarm framework will improve reliability, strengthen emergency response arrangements and support a consistent approach to safety and security across the Courts Service Dublin Estate, with additional panic alarm options such as wireless and digital app solutions being considered.”

Through those “wireless and digital app solutions”, it is envisioned that an upgraded system would give judiciary and court staff mobile access to a panic alarm system, replacing the previous device-based system.

The maximum value of the tender is about €1.8 million, according to the tender notice. The Courts Service said the cost of the security overhaul “will be determined by the response tenders and which elements of the services on offer we avail of”.

The spokesman said: “We take the security of our staff, court users and the judiciary seriously and keep same under constant review with our staff, security teams, An Garda Síochána and those who use court facilities.”

It is expected that the replacement security system will be in place by the end of the year.

Moves to upgrade security at Dublin court complexes come after senior judges recently expressed concern about a rise in disruptive and violent conduct in court by certain litigants in person.

In January, a report by a judges’ working group questioned the adequacy of the Courts Service building safety policy to deal with potential threats from disruptive personal litigants in courts, including the possible use of Bibles and chairs as “projectiles”.

The report, which focused on challenges posed by increasing numbers of litigants in person, outlined serious incidents where judges’ safety was compromised and it said further incidents “cannot be ruled out”.

Last December, High Court president Judge David Barniville issued a notice outlining options open to judges to deal with disruptive incidents involving litigants in person.

In an interview with The Irish Times at the time, the judge said rising hostility in the courts had led to an increase in threats to judicial security in recent years. Barniville also called for an increased garda presence at the Four Courts.