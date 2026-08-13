Mark English wins gold, Rhasidat Adeleke wins silver on unforgettable night for Irish athletics

What an unforgettable night, such a spectacular show. Never in the long history of Irish athletics has there been a night like it, as Mark English, followed in brilliantly swift succession by Rhasidat Adeleke, won European gold and silver medals within one magical half-hour.

Starting just 22 minutes apart, English first struck gold in the 800 metres, with that becoming the first Irish man to win a European outdoor title in any event. Battle hardened and bloody determined, he’d come to Birmingham to win gold, the Donegal athlete racing as if never once settling for anything less.

Over two perfectly executed laps, English didn’t put a stride wrong, before unleashing his finishing kick shortly after entering the homestretch, cruising past Croatia’s Marino Bloudek and winning while pulling away. Arms raised as he crossed the line, English then buried his face in his hands, realising the magnitude of his achievement.

“I can’t sum it up, relieved more than anything,” he said. “I really wanted to win gold, wanted that title badly. I knew I couldn’t finish my career without a title. I dreamt of that moment before, it’s totally different when you experience it. It’s a bloody amazing feeling.

“It’s the best Irish support I’ve ever run in front of, and to finally stand on top of that podium, will feel amazing.”

Ireland’s Mark English wins gold in the 800m at the European Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Tactically he got everything right too, winning in 1:45.26 without once stressing himself. Bloudek still chased hard to finish second in 1:45.62, Mohammed Attaoui from Spain third in 1:45.71.

Then came Adeleke in the 200m, closing brilliantly in the last 20 metres to nail second, running a national record of 22.28 seconds. Britain’s gold medal favourite Amy Hunt won in 22.19, but Adeleke never gave up the chase after rounding the bend in fourth, closing down on Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith on the line.

With that Adeleke was thrown a tricolour from an Irish supporter, and sprinted back down the homestretch, well aware of the magnitude of her achievement too. Especially after a summer so far troubled with injury.

At 23, Adeleke had already become the first Irish woman to make the 200m final, adding to the lifetime worth of sprinting firsts already to her name. And this puts her back on the European podium, after winning silver in the 400m two years ago, plus two more relay medals.

“I’m back, and I’m better,” Adeleke said. “I don’t think I got as good a start as I did in my heats, but this means so much to me, just knowing the journey. Now I just want to be free, I want to be happy. I enjoy this sport so much, I want to give it so much. Just really grateful, it means so much to have all the support, I wouldn’t be here without them.

“I didn’t want to chase too hard, because that makes me tense up, I just wanted to run my own race, and do what I needed to do to cross the line in the best possible position.”

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke finishes in second place in the 200m at the European Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

So, after what felt long four very long days in Birmingham, both delivered on the Irish medal hopes with the loud Irish support clanging in their ears from the moment they entered the stadium, by far the biggest crowd at the Alexander Stadium so far.

English lined up for the final ranked number one in Europe this summer, confidence soaring after smashing the 48-year-old championship record in Wednesday’s semi-final. And by his own admission, better prepared than he’s ever been to best impose himself over the two laps, no matter what way they were run.

His medal prospects were significantly improved when Britain’s Max Burgin withdrew just 12 minutes before the race, injured during his warm-up.

English also spoke beforehand about teasing out every eventuality with his Australian coach Justin Rinaldi, renowned as a master tactician over two-lap racing. Fast or slow, bunched or stretched, English was prepared for whatever was thrown at him.

Rinaldi was positioned on the 200m, and shouted some final instructions from that point. The oldest man in the field, yes, but English’s experience proved paramount. So, 12 years after first winning bronze, he collects his sixth European medal in all, three outdoors and three outdoors, he’s also now got more European medals than any other Irish athlete, surpassing the five won by Sonia O’Sullivan.

Gold medalist Mark English of Ireland celebrates after winning the men's 800m final. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

For the Donegal doctor, competing in his 22nd championships for Ireland, it also extends his immaculate record at this level. From the now six European finals he’s contested, he’s won six medals – previously winning two bronze outdoors (2014 and 2022), and three indoors (two bronze, in 2019 and 2025, and one silver 2015).

For English then, unquestionably a career coronation. For Adeleke, another career progression, especially after a series of fourth-place finishes, including twice at the Paris Olympics, then the 2023 World Championships.

Both English and Adeleke will be back inside the Alexander Stadium for their medal ceremony on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday night, Seán Aigboboh lay down a marker of his European potential, the 20-year-old Dubliner nailing fourth in his 200m semi-final, his first senior appearance. Only the top two progressed to the final, plus the two fastest losers, Aigboboh’s time of 20.46 ranking him 12th overall. His day will come.

Marcus Lawler went in the second semi-final, finishing eighth in 21.11, which ranked the 30-year-old 23rd of the 24. Earlier, Sophie Becker found her step up to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m a little too hot to handle, finishing in eighth place in 52.47 seconds.